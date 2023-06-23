Appoints Jacob Rahiman as Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Orange Bank & Trust Company, the economic engine of New York's Hudson Valley for more than 131 years, today announced the appointment of Jacob Rahiman as Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President. The newly created position of Chief Human Resources Officer reflects the bank's continued robust growth, which now extends to more than 220 employees and 16 offices across Orange, Westchester, Rockland and Bronx counties.

"My core objective as Chief Human Resources Officer is to continue to position Orange Bank & Trust Company as the premier business and wealth management bank in the region," said Rahiman. "Our employee talent will be the key market differentiator, and I am focused with our senior leadership team on developing and investing in our people to achieve this goal."

"Continuing to attract and retain the industry's brightest bankers and staff is essential to our ongoing growth, and we are thrilled to welcome Jacob as part of our team," said Michael Gilfeather, Orange Bank & Trust Company President and CEO."

As an HR executive with over 25 years of financial services experience, Jacob spent the last five years at Valley National Bank with his most recent role being Director of Talent Management, which included recruiting, leadership development and performance management bank-wide. Prior to Valley, Jacob was Head of Americas HR for fin-tech firm NEX Group and held senior HR roles at New York Life and US Trust. He has a Bachelor's degree from Bowdoin College and a Masters from Columbia University.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company (NASDAQ:OBT) is the Hudson Valley's premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, and wealth management services. For more than 131 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, managing more than $2.2 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits.

