NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Franchise Group, Inc. ("Franchise Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FRG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Franchise Group and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 10, 2023, Franchise Group announced that it would be acquired by Freedom VCM, Inc., an investment consortium that includes Franchise Group's CEO, at a price of $30.00 per share, representing a premium of less than 4% to the stock's closing price the prior day. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Franchise Group investors will be cashed out of their investment position and the Company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

Following the announcement, Franchise Group's stock price fell $0.23 per share, or 0.78%, to close at $29.10 per share on May 11, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

