Delivering extraordinary experiences for our customers and our employees is what drives CSG%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: CSGS). Today, CSG was recognized as one of India’s Best Companies to Work for by Great Place to Work®.

“It takes the power of all to be a great place to work,” said Sudhansu Panigrahi, head of India operations at CSG. “CSGers know it’s not only about doing what’s right for our customers but also what’s best for each other and our communities. We value and respect every voice and our people know that when they speak the truth they will be heard. It’s an honor to be recognized as a Best Company to Work for and we’re so proud of what we’ve been able to achieve together.”

CSG’s culture is grounded in our guiding principles: Integrity, Inspiration and Impact. Through trust, respect and collaboration, CSGers are empowered to make the choices that support their growth. Our flexible-first workplace means employees can work from when and where they choose to enable their careers to thrive while supporting work-life integration. Personal growth and well-being guide each individual’s development path as we strive to make the greatest impact on the communities and customers we serve.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. CSG has been certified by Great Place to Work India for the past two consecutive years and was recognized as one of India%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Workplaces%26trade%3B+for+Women.

For India’s Best Companies to Work for, the assessment studied the ways in which organizations channel the power of their people and create inclusive workplaces through effective leadership, meaningful values and a culture where all employees can bring their best selves to work. Organizations were measured on the quality of their employee experience through the Trust Index™ survey and the Culture Audit™. The results showcase the impact of providing a great workplace experience, highlighting organizations that pay fairly, treat fairly and provide a better work environment.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to learn more about how to be a change-maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

