Insider Sell: EVP, COO, Pres, Mem Solutions Jack Pacheco Sells 15,000 Shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On June 13, 2023, Jack Pacheco, the Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, President of Memory Solutions at SMART Global Holdings Inc (

SGH, Financial), sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a series of insider trades that have taken place over the past year, with Pacheco selling a total of 22,500 shares and purchasing none.

SMART Global Holdings Inc is a global leader in specialty memory, storage, and hybrid solutions, serving the electronics industry. The company's products are used in various applications, including computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile, and industrial devices.

1669615814648528896.jpg

Insider Trends

Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 8 insider sells for SMART Global Holdings Inc. This indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying, which could be a signal for investors to pay attention to the company's stock performance and future prospects.

1669615823683059712.jpg

Valuation

On the day of Jack Pacheco's recent sell, shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc were trading at $25 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $1.33 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 69.31, which is higher than the industry median of 23.83 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $25 and a GuruFocus Value of $23.82, SMART Global Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05. This means the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Considering the insider selling trend and the stock's current valuation, investors should closely monitor SMART Global Holdings Inc's performance and future prospects. While the company has a strong presence in the specialty memory, storage, and hybrid solutions market, the recent insider selling activity and the stock's modest overvaluation may warrant caution for potential investors.

In conclusion, Jack Pacheco's recent sale of 15,000 shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc is part of a larger trend of insider selling over the past year. With the stock trading at a higher price-earnings ratio than the industry median and being modestly overvalued based on its GF Value, investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and future prospects before making any investment decisions.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.