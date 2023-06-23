POMPANO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Basanite Inc. (OTCQB:BASA) ("Basanite" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite construction materials made from basalt fiber and basalt fiber reinforced polymers ("BFRP"), announced that on June 13, 2023, the Company received final approval from Florida Department of Transportation, (FDOT,) on a range of its BasaFlexTM products.

"Today's headlines include structural collapses on many fronts. Specification agencies are redoubling their efforts to scrutinize Quality Assurance, Quality Control, and Testing of all elements incorporated by Design into projects lending exposure to our Public Domain. This approval is a substantial accomplishment for Basanite that we have worked diligently in completing," stated recently appointed Interim CEO Tom Richmond. "We have spent an enormous amount of time, resources, and product to achieve this approval, and we look forward to taking the next steps on our pathway to commercialization."

The approval combined a facility inspection with a QA/QC Process Audit and a coordinated testing program performed onsite at Basanite and the University of Sherbrook. A new feature in the FDOT approval criteria included long-term mechanical properties testing under an alkaline load. "The time required to achieve this approval is justified by the durability assurance associated with it, which is factual substance as to the approval." according to Fred Tingberg, Basanite's CTO.

About BasaFlex™

BasaFlex™, a composite reinforcement bar or "rebar," is a state-of-the-art, sustainable alternative to steel in concrete reinforcement. BasaFlex™ is engineered to add intrinsic value to a concrete structure by eliminating corrosion problems associated with typical steel reinforcement, saving both time and money over the lifecycle of a concrete structure. BasaFlex™ has a 100-year design life, is non-corrosive, weighs just 25 percent of steel, but has a 2.5 times greater tensile strength. It is also transparent to magnetic fields, radar frequencies, and other electromagnetic radiated energy and is electrically and thermally non-conductive. It is easy to use and much safer to handle on the job site. Because of its core advantages and competitive price point, Basanite Inc. is confident BasaFlex™ will become the construction industry's number one choice for concrete reinforcement."

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB: BASA), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Basanite Industries, LLC, is a manufacturer and developer of a range of environmentally friendly, high-performance basalt fiber composite products used by the construction industry. Basanite's sustainable products are superior to traditional steel elements and are non-corrosive, lighter, stronger, and longer lasting. For more information, please visit www.BasaniteIndustries.com.

