GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. ( ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Scott Harris, Chief Medical Officer at Altimmune, has been invited to participate on a Metabolic panel at the Healthcare Virtual Conference Part II, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. ET.

Details for the panel discussion are as follows:

Title: Oh! Oh! Ozempic – Metabolics are in Focus Panelist: Scott Harris, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Altimmune, Inc. Date/Time: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 11:00 am ET

About the Maxim Group LLC Virtual Healthcare Conference

The exponential growth in knowledge and expertise in science and medicine continues to drive opportunities in the healthcare space. These include multiple therapeutic categories and emerging technologies, which presenting companies at this year’s Maxim Healthcare Conference are focused on, and for many, that includes key data-driven events in 2023. Maxim Senior Analysts will host a wide range of biotechnology and medical device companies in a series of presentations and interactive discussions with CEOs and key management. Maxim will also be hosting several topical industry panels that promise to be timely and engaging.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of patients with liver diseases and obesity. The Company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell™, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

