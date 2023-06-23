Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cutting-edge access control technologies and building product solutions for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced the appointment of Pete J. Frayser to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer, effective June 12, 2023. He will be based in Atlanta, Georgia and report directly to Janus’s CEO, Ramey Jackson.

Mr. Frayser brings over 15 years of experience to the role, with a proven track record that includes positions of increasing responsibility at the Company focused on business development, sales, and estimating. Most recently, Mr. Frayser served as Vice President of Sales and Estimating at Janus since 2019. Prior to assuming this role, Mr. Frayser served the Company in several other capacities including managing Janus’s business development efforts in Latin America, Asia, and Africa. Before joining Janus, Mr. Frayser worked in real estate development in Valencia, Spain and later in a number of roles across the international sports industry with the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball in New York. Mr. Frayser earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from the University of Georgia and a Master’s degree in International Trade from the University of Castilla La Mancha in Spain.

Mr. Jackson commented, “Pete has distinguished himself as a proven leader during his time at Janus, including his most recent role of running our vital Sales and Estimating functions. His efforts have been instrumental in helping Janus achieve the exceptional growth we have seen in his time with the Company. The results he has delivered at each step of his journey at Janus, coupled with his diverse international experience, position him well to continue to grow and be a great asset to the Janus team.”

Mr. Frayser stated, “I am proud of the strong results and growth we've collectively achieved at Janus; they are direct outputs of the incredible people I get to work with every day. I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to lead our commercial efforts as we continue building out industry-leading offerings and solutions across self-storage, commercial, and industrial end markets. I also look forward to the continuing partnership with our talented leadership team as we build on Janus’s momentum to achieve our financial objectives.”

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial, and industrial building solutions, including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

