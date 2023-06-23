Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (“iRhythm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IRTC) and certain of its officers and directors issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors in violation of federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own iRhythm securities, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services.

On May 30, 2023, iRhythm disclosed that on May 25, 2023, it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), alleging non-conformities to regulations for medical devices, including medical device reporting requirements, related to the Company’s Zio AT System and medical device quality system requirements.

On this news, iRhythm's stock price fell $7.41 per share, or 6.09%, to close at $114.27 per share on May 31, 2023.

What You Can Do – CLICK+HERE

If you purchased or otherwise own iRhythm securities and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at [email protected].

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230616662850/en/