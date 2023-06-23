Insider Sell: EVP, Human Resources Robert Creviston Sells 17,000 Shares of Agiliti Inc (AGTI)

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On June 13, 2023, Executive Vice President of Human Resources Robert Creviston sold 17,000 shares of Agiliti Inc (

AGTI, Financial). This transaction comes as part of a series of insider sell transactions by Creviston over the past year, totaling 49,016 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Agiliti Inc is a leading provider of medical equipment management and service solutions to the healthcare industry. The company's services include equipment rental, sales, and maintenance, as well as clinical engineering and asset management services. Agiliti Inc operates across the United States, serving hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for Agiliti Inc, while there have been 13 insider sells. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

1669766825090482176.jpg

This trend suggests that insiders may have a bearish outlook on the company's stock, as they have been consistently selling shares over the past year.

Valuation

On the day of Robert Creviston's recent sell, shares of Agiliti Inc were trading at $18.39, giving the stock a market cap of $2.3 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 190.08, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 27.15 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the stock's price of $18.39 and its GuruFocus Value of $17.56, Agiliti Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value image below provides a visual representation of this valuation:

1669766835584630784.jpg

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

Robert Creviston's recent sale of 17,000 shares of Agiliti Inc, along with the overall trend of insider sells over the past year, may raise concerns for investors. However, the stock's current valuation, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, suggests that it is fairly valued at the moment.

Investors should keep an eye on the company's financial performance and any future insider transactions to gain a better understanding of the stock's potential. As always, it is essential to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making any investment decisions.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.