On June 13, 2023, Executive Vice President of Human Resources Robert Creviston sold 17,000 shares of Agiliti Inc ( AGTI, Financial). This transaction comes as part of a series of insider sell transactions by Creviston over the past year, totaling 49,016 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Agiliti Inc is a leading provider of medical equipment management and service solutions to the healthcare industry. The company's services include equipment rental, sales, and maintenance, as well as clinical engineering and asset management services. Agiliti Inc operates across the United States, serving hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for Agiliti Inc, while there have been 13 insider sells. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

This trend suggests that insiders may have a bearish outlook on the company's stock, as they have been consistently selling shares over the past year.

Valuation

On the day of Robert Creviston's recent sell, shares of Agiliti Inc were trading at $18.39, giving the stock a market cap of $2.3 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 190.08, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 27.15 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the stock's price of $18.39 and its GuruFocus Value of $17.56, Agiliti Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value image below provides a visual representation of this valuation:

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

Robert Creviston's recent sale of 17,000 shares of Agiliti Inc, along with the overall trend of insider sells over the past year, may raise concerns for investors. However, the stock's current valuation, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, suggests that it is fairly valued at the moment.

Investors should keep an eye on the company's financial performance and any future insider transactions to gain a better understanding of the stock's potential. As always, it is essential to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making any investment decisions.