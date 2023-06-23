MARIETTA, Ga., June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, : LPX), a leading manufacturer of engineered wood building products, are pleased to announce the expansion of their distribution partnership. The expanded collaboration will include LP's renowned Siding Solutions brands and prefinished solutions, namely LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding and LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, in the Southeast Region, specifically Jacksonville, Tampa, and Lakeland. This strategic move expands BlueLinx's stocking footprint of LP® SmartSide® to eleven locations, spanning three of LP's regions across the United States.



Mike Wilson, Senior Vice President of Product Management at BlueLinx, expressed his enthusiasm for the continued growth between LP® and BlueLinx, stating, "We are excited about the continued growth between LP® and BlueLinx. The goals of our companies align with offering best-in-class specialty products to the single-family, multi-family, and light commercial building segments. LP® SmartSide® is the fastest-growing siding brand in the US today due to its value proposition, which includes a top-quality product that installs faster with higher yield than other alternatives. Furthermore, LP® SmartSide® is a carbon-negative building product due to LP®'s manufacturing efficiencies and its use of primarily renewable resources. We are delighted to begin offering these brands to our portfolio in the Southeast."

Chad Wold, General Sales Manager for LP in the Southeast, added, "As LP continues to expand its market share, we are thrilled to broaden our distribution footprint with BlueLinx. This expansion in Jacksonville, Tampa, and Lakeland will provide our customers with additional options to access SmartSide® and ExpertFinish®. With world-class partners like BlueLinx, we are confident in our ability to sustain growth and success for the next decade."

ABOUT BLUELINX:

BlueLinx (: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products, offering a comprehensive range of both branded and private-label SKUs. Our extensive product categories include lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, and industrial products. With a strong market position and broad geographic coverage servicing all 50 states, we distribute our products to approximately 15,000 customers, including national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. At BlueLinx, we pride ourselves on providing a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. Headquartered in Georgia, our executive offices are located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia. We operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. For more information, please visit our website at www.BlueLinxCo.com.

ABOUT LP BUILDING SOLUTIONS:

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, : LPX) is a leader in high-performance building solutions, manufacturing engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP offers a comprehensive range of innovative and dependable building products and accessories, including Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and LP® TopNotch®350 Durable Sub-Flooring), and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Noel Ryan

(720) 778-2415

[email protected]

MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS CONTACT

Kimberlee Burrows, Sr. Communications Manager

(470) 443-9512

[email protected]