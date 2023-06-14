Insider Sell: President & COO Brenton Turner Sells 17,804 Shares of Rover Group Inc (ROVR)

49 minutes ago
On June 14, 2023, President & COO Brenton Turner sold 17,804 shares of Rover Group Inc (

ROVR, Financial). This sale comes amidst a year of insider trading activity that has seen Turner sell a total of 118,911 shares and purchase 0 shares.

Rover Group Inc is a leading provider of pet care services, connecting pet owners with pet care providers such as dog walkers, pet sitters, and boarding facilities. The company operates through its online platform and mobile app, making it easy for pet owners to find and book services tailored to their pets' needs.

Who is Brenton Turner?

Brenton Turner serves as the President and Chief Operating Officer of Rover Group Inc. He has been with the company since its early stages and has played a significant role in its growth and expansion. Turner's experience in the pet care industry, combined with his leadership skills, has been instrumental in driving the company's success.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Rover Group Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 9 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend can be visualized in the following chart:

1669827209080078336.jpg

The chart indicates that insider selling activity has been more prevalent than insider buying activity over the past year. This could be a signal that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking advantage of favorable market conditions to cash in on their holdings.

Valuation

Shares of Rover Group Inc were trading for $5 apiece on the day of Brenton Turner’s recent sale. This gives the stock a market cap of $917.417 million.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By analyzing these factors, we can gain insight into whether Rover Group Inc's stock is fairly valued, overvalued, or undervalued. Given the recent insider selling activity, it is worth considering whether insiders believe the stock is overvalued and are taking advantage of the opportunity to sell their shares.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 17,804 shares by President & COO Brenton Turner is part of a broader trend of insider selling activity at Rover Group Inc over the past year. While this may raise concerns for some investors, it is essential to consider the company's valuation and overall performance before drawing any conclusions. By examining the GF Value and other relevant factors, investors can make informed decisions about whether Rover Group Inc's stock is a suitable investment for their portfolios.

