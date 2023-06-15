Insider Sell: X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc CEO Paula Ragan Sells 6,724 Shares

57 minutes ago
On June 15, 2023, President and CEO Paula Ragan sold 6,724 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (

XFOR, Financial) at a price of $2.23 per share. This transaction comes amidst a series of insider sells by Ragan over the past year, totaling 84,389 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Paula Ragan is the President and CEO of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate, mavorixafor, is a potential first-in-class, oral, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is currently being evaluated in several clinical trials for the treatment of rare genetic diseases.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc reveals a trend of insider sells over the past year, with 12 insider sells and 0 insider buys. This could indicate that insiders are not confident in the company's future prospects or are taking advantage of a higher stock price to cash out their holdings.

Valuation

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading for $2.23 apiece on the day of Paula Ragan’s recent sell. This gives the stock a market cap of $339.586 million.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Considering the insider sell trend and the company's valuation, investors should exercise caution when considering an investment in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. While the company's lead product candidate, mavorixafor, shows promise in treating rare genetic diseases, the lack of insider confidence and the company's current market cap may indicate potential risks associated with the stock.

It is essential for investors to conduct thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions, especially in the biopharmaceutical sector, where the success of a company's product candidates can significantly impact its stock price. Additionally, investors should consider the overall market conditions and the performance of other companies in the same industry to make informed decisions.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Paula Ragan, President and CEO of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc, may raise concerns for potential investors. With a total of 84,389 shares sold over the past year and no shares purchased, the insider trend for the company leans towards selling. Coupled with the company's current valuation and market cap, investors should approach X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc with caution and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.

