ACI Worldwide Launches ACI Instant Pay for Merchants in Europe and U.K.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ACI+Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time+payments+software, today announced it has launched ACI+Instant+Pay — a real-time payments solution that enables merchants to accept instant online, mobile and in-store payments via a simple API integration with ACI+Payments+Orchestration+Platform — in Europe and the U.K.

The move comes against the backdrop of a regulatory push in Europe. Banks across the Eurozone must comply with a proposed European Commission law, mandating financial institutions across the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) countries to offer instant payments under the SEPA Instant Credit Transfer scheme, at the same cost or lower-than-standard credit transfers. The new regulation is aimed at unlocking the benefits of instant payments for European economies.

The U.K. has also embarked on a modernization journey of its Faster Payments scheme via the New+Payments+Architecture program. Consequently, more merchants are expected to adopt instant payments and reap the benefits they offer for their business and customers.

Why instant payments for merchants?

  • Clearing funds immediately gives merchants greater control of cash flow. It’s estimated that instant receipt of funds could help European businesses unlock %26euro%3B1.34-1.84+billion each year.
  • Merchants will be able to accept payment for their goods and services without incurring interchange fees, which can reduce operational costs.
  • Instant payments are crucial for eCommerce merchants that rely on fast delivery to be competitive. Payment reaches their account instantly with no settlement delays or chargebacks. They can safely release goods and services straight away.

“Payments need to keep pace with an increasingly digital society. In Europe, 90%25 of people aged 16 to 74 now use the internet, and 74%25 buy or order goods online,” commented Basant Singh, global head of ACI’s merchant business. “In our expanding ‘always on’ transactional world, giving and receiving money electronically should be as instantaneous as handing over cash. As a long-term champion of instant payments, ACI is ready to help European merchants and their customers take advantage of the instant payments opportunity in the U.K. and Europe.”

Hear from industry experts on July 11 at 10 AM EST / 4 PM CET for a virtual event focused on instant payments innovation. Learn how merchants can benefit from our future-ready payment solutions that help lock in more profit, accelerate expansion and stay ahead of the curve.

%3Cb%3ESave+Your+Seat%21%3C%2Fb%3E

ACI’s Inside Real-Time

To find out more about the instant payment opportunities for merchants, please visit Inside+Real-Time— a new, multi-channel media platform — ACI’s definitive guide and go-to source for the world’s instant payment stories, including exclusive content exploring the latest developments and opportunities on how instant payments are empowering consumers, merchants, businesses and banks. ACI’s 2023+Prime+Time+for+Real-Time+report is the foundation of this new platform.

*Note to Editors: Instant or real-time payments are credit transfers that make funds available in a payee’s account within 10 seconds of a payment order being made. While the term “instant payments” is used in Europe, the term “real-time payments” is more widely used in other parts of the world. ACI’s global Prime Time for Real-Time report uses the term “real-time payments” throughout.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI+Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time+payments+software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs and financial disruptors to process and manage digital+payments, power omni-commerce+payments, present and process bill+payments, and manage fraud+and+risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time+digital+transformation of payments and commerce.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2023

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Instant Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230618040691r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230618040691/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.