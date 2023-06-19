TRIUMPH AWARDED CONTRACT ON ENVIRONMENTAL COOLING SYSTEM FOR APACHE

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PARIS, June 19, 2023

PARIS, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] today announced its Systems Electronics and Controls business in West Hartford, Connecticut has been awarded a multi-year contract from The Boeing Company on the AH-64 Apache Environmental Cooling System (ECS). The Environmental Control System (ECS) is comprised of multiple components and provides conditioned heating and cooling air for the Apache AH-64 crew stations and cooling air to the Extended Forward Avionics Bays (EFBs).

"TRIUMPH has supported Boeing on the AH-64 Apache ECS for over two decades providing critical Thermal and Heating System for the fleet of over 2,000 helicopters. Building on our successful integration of the former Fairchild business into our West Hartford CT engine controls factory as part of our consolidation plan, this contract allows us to extend and expand our ECS offerings to Boeing and the US Army on both OEM and aftermarket deliveries. Our West Hartford site benefitted from our partnership with the State of Connecticut whose infrastructure investments make it possible to retain high-wage manufacturing jobs in the state. This contract ensures TRIUMPH as the sole source ECS provider for the Apache for the coming years," said Justin Wolfanger, President of TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls.

TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls designs and manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense components, accessories, subassemblies, systems, and aircraft thermal management systems. We partner with original equipment manufacturers and operators of commercial, regional, and military aircraft worldwide to provide the products and services that solve the hardest of problems.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

favicon.png?sn=PH32357&sd=2023-06-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-awarded-contract-on-environmental-cooling-system-for-apache-301853793.html

SOURCE Triumph Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH32357&Transmission_Id=202306190600PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH32357&DateId=20230619
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.