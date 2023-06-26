ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|12-Jun-23
|3,529
|€669.13
|€2,361,346
|13-Jun-23
|15,000
|€680.12
|€10,201,782
|14-Jun-23
|16,530
|€680.47
|€11,248,091
|15-Jun-23
|11,831
|€670.72
|€7,935,314
|16-Jun-23
|12,456
|€668.14
|€8,322,362
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771