ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that the Company will present in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen Radiopharmaceutical Innovation Summit on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Presenting on behalf of Molecular Partners will be Patrick Amstutz, Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Steiner, SVP Research.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the "News and Events" page in the "Events" section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 1 year following their respective presentation dates.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin (designed ankyrin repeat protein) therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of oncology and virology and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com Find us on Twitter - @MolecularPrtnrs

For further details, please contact:

Seth Lewis, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Antonio Ligi, Communications

Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland

[email protected]

Tel: +41 79 723 36 81