PR Newswire

Scott Thomas joins as Head of Private Wealth for Australia

Appointment comes as the firm's Global Private Assets Fund marks its four-year anniversary

SYDNEY, 19 June 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) today announced the appointment of Scott Thomas as Head of Private Wealth, Australia. In this newly created role, Mr. Thomas will serve the firm's high-net-worth investors (HNWIs) in the region, as investor interest in private markets continues to grow.

His role will also involve expanding the firm's distribution efforts and will be based in Hamilton Lane's Sydney office, which has expanded to nine professionals across Portfolio Management, Client Solutions and Operations teams.

Demand for private markets investments in the region has risen due to historical outperformance of the asset class, structural developments that have increased accessibility, and more recently, as volatility in public markets has increased. This has seen Australian and New Zealand capital invested in Hamilton Lane's Global Private Assets Fund ("GPA") rise to more than A$1.5 billion in the four years since it was launched. As of April 30, 2023, the Hedged AUD share class of the Australian Feeder Fund of GPA has returned 14.65% annualized since inception.

The firm's open-ended GPA Fund launched in 2019 and is available to wholesale investors and advised clients in Australia and New Zealand, Canada, parts of Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. GPA's global client footprint enables non-U.S. investors access to institutional-quality private markets exposure through a single commitment. GPA seeks to provide a diversified offering, investing in mix of secondaries, direct equity and direct credit investments across geographies, industries and general partners.

Commenting on this appointment, James Martin, Head of International Client Solutions, said, "We are committed to bringing private markets to more Australian investors, and delighted to welcome Scott to our growing team. We seek to continue building long term relationships and serving a sophisticated and expanding set of clients throughout Australia.

"We are increasingly seeing high-net-worth individuals allocating to private markets in order to gain exposure to private companies which were previously inaccessible to most investors." said Mr. Thomas. "I look forward to developing new client relationships and to leading Hamilton Lane's Private Wealth efforts in this key region for the firm."

Mr. Thomas brings a depth of investment management experience to Hamilton Lane. His expertise includes strategic, technical and people management skills gained through extensive coverage of alternative and traditional asset classes and strategic business initiatives as well as product development. He was most recently Director of Investment Strategy at Invesco. In that role, Mr. Thomas worked with the sales teams to enhance relationships across wholesale and institutional channels to identify, educate, communicate and coordinate investment strategies of focus, including how these strategies are best presented to market. He also held a Product Director/Investment Specialist position within Invesco's Absolute Return Multi-Asset team in the UK and other senior Sales roles at the firm.

Prior to Invesco, he held sales and business development roles with BT Investment Management, Pinnacle Investment Management Group and Macquarie Group. Mr. Thomas holds Bachelor of Business degrees from the University of Western Sydney and Simon Fraser University as well as a Diploma of Finance from Deakin University. He also is a member of the CAIA Association and Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA).

ABOUT HAMILTON LANE

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 600 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has nearly $857 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $112 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $745 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of March 31, 2023. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Hamilton Lane Advisors and issued by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited. ABN 45 003 278 831, AFSL 235150 as responsible entity and the issuer of units in the Hamilton Lane Global Private Assets Fund (AUD). It is general information only and is not intended to provide you with financial advice, and has been prepared without taking into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. You should consider the product disclosure statement (PDS), prior to making any investment decisions. The PDS and target market determination (TMD) can be obtained for free by calling 02 9293 7950 or visiting the website www.hamiltonlane.com.au .If you require financial advice that takes into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs, you should consult your licensed or authorised financial adviser. This information is only as current as the date indicated, and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. To the extent permitted by law, no liability is accepted for any loss or damage as a result of any reliance on this information. All investments contain risk and may lose value.

No company in the Perpetual Group (Perpetual Limited ABN 86 000 431 827 and its subsidiaries) guarantees the performance of any fund or the return of an investor's capital. No company in the Perpetual Group (Perpetual Limited ABN 86 000 431 827 and its subsidiaries) gives any representation or warranty as to the reliability or accuracy of the information contained in this publication.

Total returns shown for the Hamilton Lane Global Private Assets Fund (AUD) - Hedged have been calculated using exit prices after taking into account all of Perpetual's ongoing fees and assuming reinvestment of distributions. No allowance has been made for taxation. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different, including risks relating to: our ability to manage growth, fund performance, competition in our industry, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status; market conditions generally; our ability to access suitable investment opportunities for our clients; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; defaults by clients and third-party investors on their obligations to fund commitments; our exposure and that of our clients and investors to the credit risks of financial institutions at which we and they hold accounts; our ability to comply with investment guidelines set by our clients; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses with ours; our ability to manage risks associated with introducing new types of investment structures, products or services or entering into strategic partnerships; our ability to manage redemption or repurchase rights in certain of our funds; our ability to manage, identify and anticipate risks we face; our ability to manage the effects of events outside of our control; and our ability to receive distributions from HLA to fund our payment of dividends, taxes and other expenses.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks that we face, you should refer to the "Risk Factors" detailed in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamilton-lane-expands-business-in-australia-appointing-head-of-private-wealth-301851379.html

SOURCE Hamilton Lane