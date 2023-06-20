TRIUMPH SELECTED TO DESIGN AND BUILD MAIN TRANSMISSION PROTOTYPE FOR PIASECKI AIRCRAFT PA-890 HYDROGEN-POWERED EVTOL

PARIS, June 20, 2023

PARIS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc., (TRIUMPH) (NYSE: TGI) today announced its Geared Solutions business has been selected by Piasecki Aircraft Corporation (PiAC) to design and build a prototype main transmission for PiAC's hydrogen powered PA-890 eVTOL compound helicopter. This project will begin this summer at TRIUMPH Geared Solutions in Park City, UT.

"Through innovative development of the main transmission for the next generation of sustainably fueled aircraft, our team of experienced design engineers will collaborate with Piasecki to support the breakthrough PA-890 aircraft," said Pete Gibson, President of TRIUMPH Geared Solutions. "This prototype will incorporate additive technology advancements and TRIUMPH's agile and flexible approach to the design process."

"We selected the TRIUMPH Geared Solutions team for this project based on their extensive experience in gearbox design, development, and their ability to implement innovative manufacturing approaches," said John Piasecki, President & CEO of PiAC. "TRIUMPH's collaborative approach to development was a critical factor in our selection of them to jointly develop a main transmission prototype for the PA-890's hydrogen electric propulsion system."

TRIUMPH Geared Solutions specializes in the design and manufacture of commercial & defense complex aerospace gearing components, integrated gearboxes and housings for fixed wing, rotorcraft, aircraft engine and ground vehicle applications.

About TRIUMPH
TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

About Piasecki Aircraft Corporation (PiAC)
PiAC is an award-winning developer of vertical lift aircraft. It specializes in the design, fabrication, and flight testing of experimental rotorcraft and unmanned air vehicles and has developed and flown more than 25 advanced VTOL and UAV aircraft to date. Customers include the U.S. Air Force Research Lab and AFWERX; the U.S. Army Futures Command Aviation and Missile Center and Medical R&D Command; NAVAIR; DARPA; and SOCOM; as well as leading OEMs such as Lockheed Martin and Boeing. PiAC is a recipient of numerous awards including the Presidential National Medal of Technology, Smithsonian Air & Space Achievement Award, and the prestigious Tibbitts Award for small business innovation from the U.S. Department of Defense. PiAC has been a proud member of the Vertical Flight Society for more than 50 years. For more information, please visit piasecki.com.

