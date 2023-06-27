PLANO, Texas, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. (“Stryve” or “the Company”) ( SNAX), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, announces its strategic partnership with 829 Studios, a renowned creative agency based in Boston, MA. This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity for Stryve Foods to elevate its brand presence and engage more deeply with consumers.



“We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with 829 Studios as we take our brand to new heights,” said Chris Boever, Chief Executive Officer of Stryve Foods. “Their expertise in the direct-to-consumer digital marketing will be instrumental in helping us reach a wider audience and connect with health-conscious consumers seeking delicious and nutritious snack options. We believe this collaboration will fuel our growth and enable us to deliver our mission of providing convenient, high-quality snacks to our customers.”

“We are excited to partner with Stryve Foods, their portfolio of brands that shares our values and commitment to creating meaningful connections with consumers,” said Peter Ross, CEO of 829 Studios. “By combining our creative and strategic expertise, we will craft a compelling brand narrative and deploy innovative marketing campaigns that resonate with Stryve Foods’ target audience. Together, we aim to drive portfolio growth and inspire healthier snacking habits.”

For more information about Stryve Foods and its products, please visit www.stryve.com. To learn more about 829 Studios, visit www.829studios.com.

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is a premium air-dried meat snack company that is conquering the intersection of high protein, great taste, and health under the brands of Braaitime, Kalahari, Stryve, and Vacadillos is a healthy snacking and food company that manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products that is planned to disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods. Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar*, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today. Stryve also markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails, made with simple, all-natural ingredients and 100% real beef with no fillers, preservatives, or by-products.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its ecommerce websites and through the Amazon platform. For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

* All Stryve air-dried products contain zero grams of added sugar, with the exception of the Chipotle Honey flavor of Vacadillos, which contains one gram of sugar per serving.

About 829 Studios

829 Studios is a creative agency based in Brookline, MA, specializing in brand development, digital marketing, and design. With a team of experienced professionals, 829 Studios helps brands unlock their full potential through innovative strategies and compelling storytelling. They collaborate closely with clients to create impactful brand experiences that captivate target audiences.

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC

Sandy Martin or Phillip Kupper

[email protected] or [email protected]

214-616-2207 or 817-368-2556