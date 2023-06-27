Onto Innovation Invites Customers and Investors to Schedule Meetings at SEMICON® West

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) today announced it is proud to be exhibiting at SEMICON+West on July 11-13, 2023. Onto Innovation invites customers and investors to booth 629 to learn about the Company’s latest portfolio of integrated process control solutions powered by connected thinking. Onto will feature solutions for advanced node devices enabling high-performance computing and AI; panel-level production technologies supporting advanced packaging and chiplet-based architectures; and specialty device technologies, including those for GaN and SiC, powering advanced automotive and electric vehicles. The management team attending the show includes Mike Plisinski, chief executive officer; Mark Slicer, chief financial officer; Srini Vedula, SVP customer success; and Mike Rosa, chief marketing officer, as well as regional sales, applications and product marketing managers.

The Onto Innovation team is looking forward to holding live meetings at the SEMICON West show at booth 629 in the South Hall of Moscone Center.

To schedule a customer meeting, please contact Srini Vedula at [email protected]

To schedule an investor meeting, please contact Mike Sheaffer at [email protected]

In the Smart Manufacturing Pavilion, Onto’s software expert Melvin Lee Wei Heng will present Machine Learning Improves Final Test Forecast for Semiconductor Fabs on Wednesday, July 12, at 3:25 p.m. PT in Moscone North at the Smart Manufacturing Meet the Experts Theater.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that includes un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain combined with our connected thinking approach results in a unique perspective to help solve our customers’ most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. With headquarters and manufacturing in the U.S., Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

