LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform ( RUM), announced today that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democratic candidate for President and son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, will join the platform. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the first U.S. Democratic presidential candidate to join Rumble in a growing lineup of some of the leading names in the 2024 Presidential Election.

“We are thrilled to welcome Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Rumble.” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “Rumble is the only company that held the line for free speech over the past few years, and we’re excited to allow all U.S. presidential candidates to share their message directly with the people.”

“When I announced for the Presidency, I said that if you give me a piece of ground from which to fight, I will take back this country from these corporate powers that seek to divide us. Well, this is a piece of that ground – and I’m here now and I plan to use it.” said Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

His first livestream on Rumble will take place today at 7 p.m. ET.

You can subscribe to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Rumble channel at https://rumble.com/RFKjr

ABOUT ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Born to a political family, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is the nephew of America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and the son of his Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

Rather than enter politics himself, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. carried on his family’s legacy of public service by devoting himself to environmental causes and children’s welfare. Kennedy’s reputation as a resolute defender of the environment and children’s health stems from hundreds of successful legal actions. In addition to his environmental work, he has represented Indigenous groups asserting legal and treaty rights across Latin America and Canada.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com.

Contact: [email protected]

