IRVINE, Calif., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. ( SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company focused on enhancing lives by advancing the art of plastic surgery, announced the appointment of Alexander W. Casdin to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective June 15, 2023.



“On the heels of no less than 3 new product approvals in the United States in the past 12 months, and with continued strong topline performance and a near-term path to profitability, we are delighted to welcome Alex to the Sientra Board of Directors,” said Caro Van Hove, Executive Chair of Sientra. “With Kevin O'Boyle retiring from the Board after nearly a decade of exceptional Board leadership and financial governance, Alex's deep strategic and operational expertise across the life sciences industry is an excellent match and of great value to Sientra's continued double-digit growth plan and commitment to a strong financial position."

Mr. Casdin has deep experience as a healthcare operating executive, investor and advisor with more than twenty years of experience. Mr. Casdin is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Epirium Bio, a biotechnology company with a small molecule platform of therapies targeted to improve muscle function. Mr. Casdin also served as Epirium’s Chief Financial Officer prior to his current role. Before joining Epirium, Mr. Casdin was founder and Chief Executive & Chief Investment Officer (CEO-CIO) of Reneo Capital Management LP, a healthcare investment fund. In addition, he served in roles as Chief Financial Officer of Sophiris Bio, Inc; Vice President of Finance at Amylin Pharmaceuticals; and Portfolio Manager for Health Care at Pequot capital. He also led Casdin Advisors, LLC, a strategic advisory firm providing services in the life science industry.

Mr. Casdin has served on the Board of Directors of multiple successful healthcare companies, and helped steward those companies to successful IPOs and or acquisitions, including Ignyta, Inc. and Dusa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, which were acquired by Roche and Sun Pharmaceuticals, respectively. He currently serves as a Board member and Audit Chair of Erasca, Inc. In addition, Mr. Casdin is currently a Board member and Treasurer of the Conquer Cancer Foundation of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and serves on the Advisory Board for the Hassenfeld Children’s Center at NYU Langone Medical Center.

“I am very pleased to be joining the Board of Sientra at this important time,” said Mr. Casdin. “The Company’s leadership in breast reconstruction, as demonstrated by its continued market share gains and its impressive disruptive new technologies, coupled with its commitment to disciplined cash management, creates an exciting opportunity to deliver meaningful shareholder value. I look forward to collaborating with the Board and senior management team to support Sientra in its mission to be the most innovative and trusted partner to plastic surgeons and patients.”

