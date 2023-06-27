Orlando, Florida, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ( IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, today announced the launch of FormAI™ at The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity during IZEA’s AI Days. FormAI is a comprehensive suite of generative AI tools designed specifically for influencer marketing professionals. The new tools, available for free on IZEA.com , are designed to help influencers and marketers enhance their creative process and aid in both text and visual content development.



“We see immense potential for the use of AI in influencer marketing,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “At the heart of influencer marketing is content, and IZEA aims to make it easier for both marketers and influencers to produce more interesting content faster and at a lower cost. We are doing so by combining various AI technologies into a seamless experience with a higher level of content control, predictability, and ease of use. FormAI leverages the best aspects of solutions like ChatGPT and Stable Diffusion and brings discrete technologies together in a way that hasn’t been done before.”

FormAI Tools:

AI Image Generation

Users can leverage AI image generation tools to produce stunning images ranging from pencil drawings to photorealistic renderings. Generation is controlled through a combination of natural language prompts that work alongside a comprehensive set of easily understandable image modifiers. Modifiers help define the look and feel of the image without requiring extensive knowledge of image prompting techniques and visual possibilities.

Purple Pill

While the standard interface allows users to type in the types of images they are looking for, users can also opt to take the “Purple Pill,” which generates a series of fantastical images in dramatically different styles based on a core image prompt.

“With FormAI, users no longer need to be a prompt engineer or copy ridiculously long blocks of prompting text to be able to create visually stunning images,” continued Murphy. “We make it easy to produce a desired visual aesthetic, replicate it, and modify it. It is also seamless to share, download, and publish with brand new integrations with Google Drive and Dropbox.”

AI Text Generation

Text generation in FormAI is calibrated to cater to the unique requirements of those who make a living in the creator economy. It accelerates the creation of written material while offering the capability to generate text in more than 80 diverse languages and encompasses first, second, and third-person perspectives. The optimization of text generation is tailored to align with the specific content preferences of users. Examples include:

Social Posts : Quickly create short-form content for popular social platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter, as well as long-form content for blog posts — complete with meta descriptions and keywords.





: Quickly create short-form content for popular social platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter, as well as long-form content for blog posts — complete with meta descriptions and keywords. Product Reviews: Experience the fastest way to start a product review. Simply input a URL from a popular online retailer or another website, and FormAI will guide you with a series of questions. Whether your review is positive or negative, FormAI will combine your inputs with product details to help craft the perfect review.





Experience the fastest way to start a product review. Simply input a URL from a popular online retailer or another website, and FormAI will guide you with a series of questions. Whether your review is positive or negative, FormAI will combine your inputs with product details to help craft the perfect review. Video Scripts: Quickly develop video scripts, complete with voiceovers, actors, and shot lists, starting with just a few words.



FormAI can generate matching imagery for any text and can quickly expand or summarize any piece of content, including content found on the web.

“Launching FormAI free of charge allows IZEA.com to be a more valuable destination for creators and marketers,” continued Murphy. “Not only can brands and influencers find each other and transact on our site, but now they can also conceptualize and create with an incredible set of AI tools. We can’t wait to see how this changes the influencer marketing landscape as AI technology evolves rapidly. ”

Available for Free

FormAI is available for free, with 250 AI credits available each month for all users. Creators with more demanding content needs can upgrade to the new Creator AI and Creator AI+ plans to gain access to additional AI credits.

Sign up to try FormAI for free at izea.com/ai . For news and resources, follow IZEA on Twitter at https://twitter.com/izea .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

