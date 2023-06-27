National CineMedia Announces Collaboration with Adelaide to Bring Cinema Attention Metrics to Campaign Planning and Optimization

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising platform in the US, today announced a deal with Adelaide, the leader in attention-based media quality measurement, bringing Adelaide’s attention transaction metric (AU) to the cinema advertising industry for the first time.

Following NCM’s groundbreaking Attention Study where cinema ranked #1 across all video platforms for attention scores, NCM’s integration into the Adelaide platform will now allow brands to analyze cinema alongside other media options as they plan their campaigns based on the relative attention-based quality and value of those ad impressions.

"Eye-tracking studies have shown that cinema media captures attention at rates that far exceed other paid media channels. We’re proud to bring AU measurement to NCM’s exceptional video platform,” said Marc Guldimann, Adelaide CEO.

Adelaide’s AU is an omnichannel media quality metric representing a placement’s probability of attention and subsequent impact. It is generated by a machine learning algorithm trained to proxy full-funnel outcomes from awareness to sales. This past year, Adelaide conducted an analysis of nearly 40 case studies demonstrating how AU has helped advertisers achieve an average of 31% upper-funnel and 56% lower-funnel lift compared to traditional metrics. Since 2020, Adelaide has worked with dozens of brands, including Microsoft, the NBA, the Coca-Cola Company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and Audi, and is the preferred attention measurement partner of several major media agencies like Mediahub and Publicis.

NCM is the country’s leading cinema ad platform, representing all three of the only national chains in the US – AMC, Regal and Cinemark – and reaching 75% of the moviegoing audience each opening weekend at the box office.

“Measurement augmented by attention signals has a track record of increasing transparency of media quality,” said Ron Amram, Sr. Director, Global Media at Mars. “So it’s exciting to see AU ratings on new media types and formats.”

“The legacy exposure-based measurement model does not properly factor in who is actually engaged with advertising, leaving critical datapoints on the table when making major media investment decisions. Cinema, as a powerful, lean-forward video content experience, delivers the highest attention scores of all media platforms, which directly correlates to greater return on ad spend as measured by key business outcome goals. The Adelaide integration is another step forward for NCM as we continue to quantify and prove the efficacy and efficiency of cinema advertising to the marketplace,” shares Mike Rosen, CRO at NCM.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with young, diverse audiences through the power of movies and popular culture. NCM’s Noovie® pre-show is presented exclusively in 47 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC, LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 19,500 screens in over 1,500 theaters in 195 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital and Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) go beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online, mobile, and place-based marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) owns a 100% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com.

About Adelaide

Adelaide is the leader in the rapidly growing field of attention-based media quality measurement. Adelaide’s metric, AU, helps advertisers make better media investment decisions. AU is an omnichannel metric that evaluates thousands of signals to predict attention and drive more efficient outcomes. Since 2019, Adelaide has enabled the world’s top brands to understand media quality across their entire media spend and uncover valuable optimization opportunities to reduce waste and drive better results. Named after the global epicenter of evidence-based marketing in southern Australia, Adelaide is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit adelaidemetrics.com.

