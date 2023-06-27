Cree LED Moves into New Headquarters in Research Triangle Park

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Cree+LED, an SGH company (Nasdaq: SGH), announced today that it has officially moved into its new headquarters at the Park Point campus in Research Triangle Park, NC. This new location will focus on research and development and provide an environment for collaboration and innovation capabilities, allowing the company to maintain its leadership in a variety of cutting-edge LED products. The new facility offers a total footprint of 85,866 sq. ft., with 42,000 sq. ft. dedicated to new laboratory space. One of the key features of the facility is a components pilot production line that supports a wide range of products, from video applications to high-power lighting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620912768/en/

CRD646_Cree_LED_HQ-PR-5x7-300DPI.jpg

Cree LED moved into new headquarters at the Park Point campus in Research Triangle Park, NC. The new location provides an environment for collaboration and innovation focused on research and development for cutting-edge LED products. (Photo: Business Wire)

"With our new headquarters at the Park Point campus in Research Triangle Park, Cree LED is clearly focused on a bright future," said Joe Clark, President of Cree LED. "The added space at this new location will play a critical role in the continued development of new leading LED solutions, pushing the boundaries of LED technology. We are committed to leading the industry with best-in-class technology, quality and performance."

In addition to the expanded new product development capabilities, the new facility provides a great work environment for employees, with various amenities to enhance their experience. These amenities include a fitness center, onsite café, walking trails, sports courts and recreational fields. Cree LED’s focus on employee well-being and engagement fosters an inclusive culture and helps employees achieve both corporate and personal goals.

The Cree LED team looks forward to welcoming visitors to their new facility at 4001 E. Hwy. 54, Suite 2000, Durham, NC 27709.

Cree LED is a registered trademark of CreeLED, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

About Cree LED

Cree LED offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of application-optimized LED chips and components, leading the industry in performance and reliability. Our team delivers best-in-class technology and breakthrough solutions for focused applications in high power and mid-power general lighting, specialty lighting and video screens. With more than thirty years of experience, Cree LED develops products backed by expert design assistance, superior sales support and industry-best global customer service. For more information, visit www.cree-led.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230620912768r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620912768/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.