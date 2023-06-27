Cree+LED, an SGH company (Nasdaq: SGH), announced today that it has officially moved into its new headquarters at the Park Point campus in Research Triangle Park, NC. This new location will focus on research and development and provide an environment for collaboration and innovation capabilities, allowing the company to maintain its leadership in a variety of cutting-edge LED products. The new facility offers a total footprint of 85,866 sq. ft., with 42,000 sq. ft. dedicated to new laboratory space. One of the key features of the facility is a components pilot production line that supports a wide range of products, from video applications to high-power lighting.

Cree LED moved into new headquarters at the Park Point campus in Research Triangle Park, NC. The new location provides an environment for collaboration and innovation focused on research and development for cutting-edge LED products. (Photo: Business Wire)

"With our new headquarters at the Park Point campus in Research Triangle Park, Cree LED is clearly focused on a bright future," said Joe Clark, President of Cree LED. "The added space at this new location will play a critical role in the continued development of new leading LED solutions, pushing the boundaries of LED technology. We are committed to leading the industry with best-in-class technology, quality and performance."

In addition to the expanded new product development capabilities, the new facility provides a great work environment for employees, with various amenities to enhance their experience. These amenities include a fitness center, onsite café, walking trails, sports courts and recreational fields. Cree LED’s focus on employee well-being and engagement fosters an inclusive culture and helps employees achieve both corporate and personal goals.

The Cree LED team looks forward to welcoming visitors to their new facility at 4001 E. Hwy. 54, Suite 2000, Durham, NC 27709.

About Cree LED

Cree LED offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of application-optimized LED chips and components, leading the industry in performance and reliability. Our team delivers best-in-class technology and breakthrough solutions for focused applications in high power and mid-power general lighting, specialty lighting and video screens. With more than thirty years of experience, Cree LED develops products backed by expert design assistance, superior sales support and industry-best global customer service. For more information, visit www.cree-led.com.

