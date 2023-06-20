Detroit Concours Announces Details for 2023 Event, Two Day Celebration of American Automotive Culture

DETROIT, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Concours returns to the Motor City this year on Friday, September 22, and Saturday, September 23, for a two-day event celebrating automotive Americana. Guests will experience car culture with hands-on-the-wheel opportunities, automotive activities for all ages, Detroit-centric car love and a Concours show field filled with 150 rare vehicles.

"We're proud to bring this signature event back to Detroit, which has long been the center of the automotive universe," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "Car enthusiasts across the state and region can again expect to see the very best in automotive innovation, design and craftsmanship in a world class setting. It's going to be a special few days."

Friday's Cars & Community event will provide a festival of fun for the whole family. The day will feature Motor City Car Club Displays, a collection of locally-owned show vehicles curated from the Midwest, the Future Drivers Club for kids of all ages, a RADwood-era showcase and more. Tickets for Friday's event can be purchased here. Children 15 and under will be admitted to the event for free.

Saturday's Concours d'Elegance will host 150 historically significant vehicles. Featured classes including '57 Heaven, Mopar Magic, Ferraris from the '60s, and Concours of America All Stars, which will include Best in Class vehicles from 1979-2021. An awards ceremony and free Hagerty Ride & Drives will be available to public ticketholders all day. Tickets for Saturday's event can be purchased here. Children 15 and under will be admitted to the event for free. Early Entry and Club Detroit ticket-holders may enter at 9 a.m.

Events on both days will take place at the Detroit Institute of Arts. For more details or to enter a vehicle, visit DetroitConcours.com.

About Detroit Concours d'Elegance
The Detroit Concours d'Elegance is a tribute to the people and city that designed, built and drove American car culture, and to the vehicles at its heart. Held at the Detroit Institute of Arts with activity throughout the city, complementary and ticketed activities include new-vehicle showcases, ride & drive opportunities, exclusive experiences as well as Friday's family-focused Cars & Community and Saturday's Concours d'Elegance.

The Detroit Concours d'Elegance builds on more than four decades of world-class automobiles, fine dining, exceptional hospitality and impactful community giving. Its heritage can be traced back to its beginnings in 1979 at Meadow Brook and Concours of America.

For more about the Detroit Concours d'Elegance, visit DetroitConcours.com.

About Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY)
Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of more than 750,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Hagerty

