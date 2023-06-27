Tri-Continental Corporation (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: TY) today held its 93rd Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Meeting”) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stockholders voted in favor of the recommendations of the Corporation’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) on each of two proposals at the Meeting.

Specifically, Stockholders elected four Directors, Ms. Janet Langford Carrig, whose term will expire at the Corporation’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and Mses. Patricia M. Flynn and Catherine James Paglia, and Mr. Brian J. Gallagher, each for a term that will expire at the Corporation’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and all until their successors are elected and qualify. Stockholders also ratified the Board’s selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Corporation’s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2023 fiscal year.

