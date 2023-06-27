Janus Henderson Partners with Wayne State University to Combat Financial Exploitation of Older Adults

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Janus Henderson Investors has formed an exclusive partnership with Wayne State University (WSU) to help financial advisers protect older adult investors from financial exploitation.

This is the first time WSU has collaborated with an asset manager on an initiative specifically dedicated to combatting financial exploitation, a growing problem for older adults who are becoming more vulnerable in the internet age. FBI data reveals that in 2021, there were US$5.6 billion in losses from internet fraud alone. Janus Henderson and Wayne State hope to help protect more investors by extending education on the topic and providing useful tools to financial advisors.

The partnership leverages the extensive resources of WSU’s Institute of Gerontology and Janus Henderson’s strong relationships in the financial sector. The institute, led by Dr. Peter Lichtenberg, Ph.D., is the nation’s largest interdisciplinary organization dedicated to the field of aging. Dr. Lichtenberg is a national expert in financial capacity assessment and financial exploitation of older adults.

The program will feature educational presentations for financial advisors and their clients by Janus Henderson’s Specialist Consultants, and other tools and resources that advisors can use to educate their clients and assess their vulnerability.

Matt Sommer, Ph.D., Head of Specialist Consulting Group for Janus Henderson Investors, said: “Cognitive decline presents a unique risk to aging investors that has yet to be meaningfully addressed by the financial services industry. We’re proud to partner with Wayne State University and Dr. Lichtenberg to create more security for a sometimes-vulnerable group of clients. Financial exploitation has grown in recent years and hopefully this new endeavour can curb some of the massive losses incurred by victims who often have little means of replacing their stolen assets.”

Dr. Peter Lichtenberg, Ph.D, Director - Institute of Gerontology and Distinguished Professor of Psychology for Wayne State University, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Janus Henderson and Dr. Matt Sommer. Financial advisors have a crucial role to play in helping to prevent their older clients from becoming victims of financial exploitation.”

Visit the Janus Henderson website to connect+with+our+Specialist+Consulting+Group+and+learn+more.

Notes to editors

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service.

As of March 31, 2023, Janus Henderson had approximately US$311 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 24 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the NYSE and the ASX.

This press release is solely for the use of members of the media and should not be relied upon by personal investors, financial advisers or institutional investors. We may record telephone calls for our mutual protection, to improve customer service and for regulatory record keeping purposes. All opinions and estimates in this information are subject to change without notice

Issued by Janus Henderson Investors. Janus Henderson Investors is the name under which investment products and services are provided by SEC registered investment advisers that are subsidiaries of Janus Henderson Group plc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230620266299r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620266299/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.