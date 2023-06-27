Millicom (Tigo) to hold the third edition of the Regional Congress of its flagship program [email protected] [email protected]

The event, which aims at enhancing the digital skills of educators in Latin America will take place virtually on June 29th, featuring five international speakers.

Luxembourg, June 20th, 2023 Millicom (Tigo) holds the Third Congress of [email protected] [email protected], an initiative focused on enhancing teachers' and educators’ digital skillsets and educational capabilities. Some topics on the meeting's agenda include Innovation and creativity in the classrooms; resources for transitioning between in-person, virtual, and hybrid education; and understanding and managing students' fleeting attention in the classrooms.

The Congress is free of charge and will feature the presence of international experts: Ramón Barrera and Fernando Botella from Spain, Tecayehuatzin Mancilla from Mexico, and Lucrecia Prat and Jorge Dubatti from Argentina.

"Since 2020, through this program we have trained over 400,000 teachers in Latin America, equipping them with practical tools and skills training to adapt to the demands of virtual teaching," said Karim Lesina, Executive Vice President, Chief External Affairs Officer at Millicom. "The third edition of [email protected] [email protected] Congress reaffirms our commitment to communities and the importance of strengthening digital education because transformation begins in the classrooms."

[email protected] [email protected] is being implemented in the nine countries where Millicom operates and represents a transformative program focused on digital learning for both teachers and students. The [email protected] [email protected] Congress fosters the exchange of knowledge and experiences that will support educators in the challenges and opportunities of digital education.

For this edition of the congress, Millicom continues its collaboration with AHYU, an organization focused on developing educational content. The program, launched in June 2022, also has a free digital platform that offers 20 courses. The courses include digital tools, PowerPoint, Canva, Zoom, educational innovation, storytelling, gamification, the use of social networks, digital tools for the classroom, and neuroeducation.

The Congress will take place at 5:30 p.m. for Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala; 6:30 p.m. for Colombia and Panama, and 7:30 p.m. for Bolivia and Paraguay. Participants will be able to access the congress through the link http://www.maestrosconectados.com/congreso. Attendees will receive a certificate of participation.

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide
range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2023, Millicom employed approximately 19,300 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

