NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / HanesBrands
Originally published on HBI Sustains

"If we want a better world, we have to create it by inspiring others to not just win, but to Champion what they believe in."

- John Shumate, Vice President, Brand Marketing, Champion - Global

A collaboration between Champion, the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) and Method Man, has received the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion award from the 5th annual Hashtag Sports Awards. The Hashtag Sports Awards honor effective engagement and the best work in the sports, media and entertainment industries.

The collaboration delivered a new capsule collection of logo crewneck tees, athletic shorts and hoodies, plus gifted gear to 10 nonprofit lacrosse organizations to promote inclusion and expand lacrosse.

"This collaboration symbolizes the impact we make when we come together to give access to sports in underserved communities," said John Shumate, Vice President, Brand Marketing, Champion - Global. "Collaboration with purpose is key to championing our communities. Together, with the PLL and Method Man, we want to inspire others to Champion a better tomorrow."

Method Man told Rolling Stone his love for lacrosse inspired the collaboration. The capsule collection gave nod to Method Man's hometown of Hempstead, New York, where he discovered lacrosse - a passion he hopes to share with a new generation of players.

The donation to the community is part of a five-year plan to make lacrosse more accessible and increase diversity on the field - particularly in underserved communities nationwide.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HanesBrands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: HanesBrands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/hanesbrands
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: HanesBrands



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762476/Champion-x-Method-Man-x-Premier-Lacrosse-League-Collaboration-Honored-for-Impact-on-DEI

