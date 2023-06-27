Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

21 minutes ago
Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), designer, developer and worldwide marketer of branded consumer home, outdoor, beauty, and wellness products, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter fiscal 2024 results before the stock market opens on Monday, July 10, 2023. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2024 results on the same day, Monday, July 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be hosted by Julien R. Mininberg, Chief Executive Officer and Director; Noel Geoffrey, Chief Operating Officer; Brian Grass, interim Chief Financial Officer; and Jack Jancin, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development.

Institutional investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-3982 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Events & Presentations page at: http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.helenoftroy.com%2F. A telephone replay of this call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 10, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 24, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921and entering replay pin number 13739490. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for one year.

About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, and Drybar. The Company sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.helenoftroy.com%2F

