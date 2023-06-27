Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) (the “Company”), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure solutions, today announced that Jay Wirts, President of Smart Buildings, has been appointed to the newly created position, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Solutions.

"Jay is a transformational growth leader with a proven track record of operational success," said Belden President and CEO Ashish Chand. "With the creation of this new role, we are moving forward with our solution sales transformation for enterprise markets where multiple communications protocols based on copper, fiber and wireless technologies are coming together to solve problems including connectivity, safety, efficiency and user experience. Belden solutions add meaningful value to our customers, and this move reflects our commitment to further developing and refining our go-to-market strategy across the business. Jay’s extensive industry experience and track record of driving operational excellence make him the right fit to drive future growth at the Enterprise Solutions segment."

"I look forward to taking on this newly created role leading Enterprise Solutions. The opportunity ahead for Belden is tremendous and I am honored to lead the evolution," said Wirts. "Our portfolio of products is well equipped to provide solutions that help our customers drive towards the next era of digitalization. I am excited to help expand market share and enhance our solutions offerings with our strong team of associates.”

About Jay Wirts

Mr. Wirts joined Belden in 2018, and most recently served as President of Smart Buildings where he was responsible for operations, product development, and financial performance. Prior to that, he served in other leadership roles at Belden including VP and GM of Industrial Cable Solutions within the Industrial Automation Solutions segment. Prior to Belden, Mr. Wirts served in various roles in Emerson and Vertiv following more than six years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He has a bachelor’s degree in History from Colgate University and an MBA from Northwestern University.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

