Belden Announces Appointment of Jay Wirts as EVP of Enterprise Solutions

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) (the “Company”), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure solutions, today announced that Jay Wirts, President of Smart Buildings, has been appointed to the newly created position, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Solutions.

"Jay is a transformational growth leader with a proven track record of operational success," said Belden President and CEO Ashish Chand. "With the creation of this new role, we are moving forward with our solution sales transformation for enterprise markets where multiple communications protocols based on copper, fiber and wireless technologies are coming together to solve problems including connectivity, safety, efficiency and user experience. Belden solutions add meaningful value to our customers, and this move reflects our commitment to further developing and refining our go-to-market strategy across the business. Jay’s extensive industry experience and track record of driving operational excellence make him the right fit to drive future growth at the Enterprise Solutions segment."

"I look forward to taking on this newly created role leading Enterprise Solutions. The opportunity ahead for Belden is tremendous and I am honored to lead the evolution," said Wirts. "Our portfolio of products is well equipped to provide solutions that help our customers drive towards the next era of digitalization. I am excited to help expand market share and enhance our solutions offerings with our strong team of associates.”

About Jay Wirts

Mr. Wirts joined Belden in 2018, and most recently served as President of Smart Buildings where he was responsible for operations, product development, and financial performance. Prior to that, he served in other leadership roles at Belden including VP and GM of Industrial Cable Solutions within the Industrial Automation Solutions segment. Prior to Belden, Mr. Wirts served in various roles in Emerson and Vertiv following more than six years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He has a bachelor’s degree in History from Colgate University and an MBA from Northwestern University.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230620138706r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620138706/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.