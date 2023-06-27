Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) to increase quarterly distribution to $0.77 per share.

As a result of continued strong earnings, low fee structure, and the quality of its investment portfolio, BXSL will increase its regular quarterly distribution to $0.77 per share for the third quarter of 2023, a 10% increase when compared to its distribution of $0.70 per share for the second quarter of 2023. BXSL’s Board of Trustees approved the increase in distribution, which will become effective in the third quarter of 2023 and apply to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2023, payable on October 26, 2023.

Brad Marshall and Jonathan Bock, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, said, “BXSL continues on its path of generating strong risk-adjusted returns. Our newly announced $0.77 per share distribution represents an annualized yield of 11.8% on first quarter net asset value per share of $26.10 (assuming the increased per share distribution was in effect over the course of the year), and is currently the highest yield for any listed BDC with as much of its portfolio invested in first lien, senior secured loans. As of March 31, 2023, BXSL’s portfolio was 97.9% first lien, senior secured debt.”

Brad and Jon continued, “This increase represents the fourth time since inception that BXSL has raised its regular dividend, which we believe is in part due to BXSL’s material growth in investment income and ability to maintain earnings in excess of distributions.”

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund previously issued a full detailed presentation of its first quarter 2023 results and full year 2022 results, which can be viewed at www.bxsl.com.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL, Financial) is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of private US companies. As of March 31, 2023, BXSL’s fair value of investments was approximately $9.6 billion. BXSL has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. BXSL is externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an affiliate of Blackstone Inc. Blackstone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is the world’s largest alternative investment firm with $991 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Matters

