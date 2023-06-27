LifeStride, the trusted footwear brand renowned for its exceptional style and comfort, proudly celebrates their Parigi pump - America's #1 pump every year since 2019, according to Circana Group in number of units sold. This significant milestone highlights a decade of timeless elegance and unparalleled comfort.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620301356/en/

LifeStride Celebrates America's #1 Pump, THE PARIGI (Photo: Business Wire)

LifeStride recognizes this pivotal shift in fashion dynamics and understands the importance of offering chic footwear choices that prioritize both comfort and value for women. With over 3 million pairs sold and 5,000 five-star reviews, Parigi remains the #1 pump in America, favored by fashionable women for its winning combination of style, comfort, and value. Parigi pumps are built with LifeStride’s Soft System technology, providing exceptional all-day comfort without compromising on fashion-forward design. Featuring the perfect heel height, classic round toe shape, and a wide range of colors and materials, Parigi pumps are versatile for any occasion.

“The Parigi pump has sold over 3 million pairs and it’s clear to see why. Parigi is built with our signature Soft System technology, which provides excellent all-day comfort. They are the perfect heel height, have a classic round toe shape, and come in a huge range of colors and materials. These timeless pumps have the versatility to take you from work to the school pick-up line to happy hour,” said Danielle Kalish, Senior Design Director for LifeStride

LifeStride is dedicated to offering busy women comfortable and stylish footwear. The Parigi pump, available in over 20 attractive colorways, all priced under $70, is the perfect complement to any wardrobe. To commemorate the Parigi pump's 10th anniversary, LifeStride is launching a limited edition of the Parigi pump in Pewter (Dancing Queen), a new colorway that adds a touch of glamour and excitement to any outfit.

The Parigi pump can be purchased on LifeStride’s official website or at select retailers such as Macy’s, Kohl’s, Famous Footwear, and Nordstrom.com. LifeStride takes pride in celebrating this milestone with its loyal customers and promises to deliver excellent footwear for many more years to come. For more information about the Parigi pump and the LifeStride brand, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lifestride.com%2F.

About Caleres

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands that include Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Vionic, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Lifestride, and more. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620301356/en/