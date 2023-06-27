LifeStride Celebrates America's #1 Pump, THE PARIGI

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LifeStride, the trusted footwear brand renowned for its exceptional style and comfort, proudly celebrates their Parigi pump - America's #1 pump every year since 2019, according to Circana Group in number of units sold. This significant milestone highlights a decade of timeless elegance and unparalleled comfort.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620301356/en/

07_LS_Fall23_Parigi_Gold_Pewter_Pink_125_%282%29.jpg

LifeStride Celebrates America's #1 Pump, THE PARIGI (Photo: Business Wire)

LifeStride recognizes this pivotal shift in fashion dynamics and understands the importance of offering chic footwear choices that prioritize both comfort and value for women. With over 3 million pairs sold and 5,000 five-star reviews, Parigi remains the #1 pump in America, favored by fashionable women for its winning combination of style, comfort, and value. Parigi pumps are built with LifeStride’s Soft System technology, providing exceptional all-day comfort without compromising on fashion-forward design. Featuring the perfect heel height, classic round toe shape, and a wide range of colors and materials, Parigi pumps are versatile for any occasion.

“The Parigi pump has sold over 3 million pairs and it’s clear to see why. Parigi is built with our signature Soft System technology, which provides excellent all-day comfort. They are the perfect heel height, have a classic round toe shape, and come in a huge range of colors and materials. These timeless pumps have the versatility to take you from work to the school pick-up line to happy hour,” said Danielle Kalish, Senior Design Director for LifeStride

LifeStride is dedicated to offering busy women comfortable and stylish footwear. The Parigi pump, available in over 20 attractive colorways, all priced under $70, is the perfect complement to any wardrobe. To commemorate the Parigi pump's 10th anniversary, LifeStride is launching a limited edition of the Parigi pump in Pewter (Dancing Queen), a new colorway that adds a touch of glamour and excitement to any outfit.

The Parigi pump can be purchased on LifeStride’s official website or at select retailers such as Macy’s, Kohl’s, Famous Footwear, and Nordstrom.com. LifeStride takes pride in celebrating this milestone with its loyal customers and promises to deliver excellent footwear for many more years to come. For more information about the Parigi pump and the LifeStride brand, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lifestride.com%2F.

About Caleres

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands that include Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Vionic, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Lifestride, and more. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230620301356r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620301356/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.