Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX: CCM, OTC-QB: CRCUF, Frankfurt: CANA) (the “Company”) announces that at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 19, 2023 (the “Meeting”), all directors nominated listed in the Information Circular dated May 17, 2023 were elected. The detailed results are as follows:

Nominee Director Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Sofia Bianchi 73,489,301 91.33 6,972,287 8.67 Kadri Dagdelen 79,930,704 99.34 530,884 0.66 Michael Doyle 73,494,293 91.34 6,967,295 8.66 Carmen Letton 79,971,112 99.39 490,476 0.61 Andrew Trow 79,934,004 99.34 527,584 0.66

At the Meeting, the Shareholders of the Company also approved:

To fix the number of directors at five;

Re-appointment of Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration;

As described in Company’s Information Circular dated May 17, 2023:

Ratification of the Company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan, and (ii) approve and authorize for grant all currently available and unallocated option entitlements issuable under the Omnibus Incentive Plan until June 19, 2026, and (iii) approve the Options and DSU awards under the Omnibus Incentive Plan.

The adoption of the Company’s new Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) Articles, that include Advance Notice Provisions, as described in the Company’s Information Circular dated May 17, 2023.

A non-binding advisory ordinary resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation, as described in the Company's Information Circular dated May 17, 2023.

A detailed report on the voting results is filed on the Company’s SEDAR corporate profile at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT CANAGOLD RESOURCES LTD.

Canagold Resources Ltd. is a growth-oriented gold exploration company focused on advancing the New Polaris Project through feasibility and permitting. Canagold is also seeking to grow its assets base through future acquisitions of additional advanced projects. The Company has access to a team of technical experts that can help unlock significant value for all Canagold shareholders.

