HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) today announced that Michael Consedine, former Chief Executive Officer of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), will join Athene as Executive Vice President, Head of U.S. Government and Regulatory Relations, effective June 19, 2023. Mr. Consedine will report to John Golden, who has been named Executive Vice President, Global Head of Insurance Regulation for Apollo and Athene. These new roles will advance Athene’s external engagement and growth strategies.



In addition, Joe Cohen has been named Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Athene, a role previously held by Mr. Golden. Mr. Cohen was previously Group Deputy General Counsel for Athene.

“Over the past decade, we have grown Athene into the leading retirement services company, as well as one of the best-capitalized financial services companies in the world. Today, we have an opportunity to collaborate with regulators and stakeholders to move our industry forward by promoting retirement savings and ensuring the regulatory environment allows consumers to benefit from principal protected products. We are pleased to welcome Mike and look forward to him advancing these efforts with John,” said Jim Belardi, Chief Executive Officer, Athene. “The need for financial security is ever increasing and John, Mike and Joe will be pivotal to our continued growth.”

Mike Consedine said, “I’m excited about contributing to Athene’s global strategic vision, focusing on retirement income in the US and ensuring that our state-based insurance system remains world-class and tailored to the unique need of the US market and consumers. In this role, I will work with a range of stakeholders to shape the future of the industry and help them better understand the substantial solutions that Athene brings to the retirement crisis.”

Mr. Consedine has spent his career in the insurance industry as an attorney, regulator and executive. Serving as CEO of NAIC from 2017 until 2023, he focused on strategic planning, policy development, and implementation in the areas of state, federal, and international affairs and relations. He was named to the Executive Committee of the International Association of Insurance Supervisors in 2019. Prior to the NAIC, Mike served as the Global Head of Government and Policy Affairs at Aegon and prior to that as the Insurance Commissioner for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania from 2011 to 2015.

John Golden joined Athene in 2010, leading the legal and compliance department since 2015 and becoming an Apollo Partner in 2022. In his new role, Mr. Golden will oversee Apollo’s global supervision responsibilities, regulatory strategy and risk management and relationships with insurance regulators and industry associations globally.

In Mr. Cohen’s capacity as General Counsel for Athene, he will focus on corporate legal affairs, ensure compliance with laws and regulations, develop legal strategies for the Company and provide legal representation with respect to the Company’s global growth initiatives. Mr. Cohen joined Athene in 2019 and previously served as Senior Vice President, Group Deputy General Counsel.

About Athene

Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading financial services company specializing in retirement services with total assets of $258 billion as of March 31, 2023 and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and is a solutions provider to institutions. Founded in 2009, Athene is Driven to Do More for our policyholders, business partners, shareholders, and the communities in which we work and live. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Alex Pelzar

+1 917 472 4186

[email protected]