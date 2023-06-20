SEOUL, South Korea, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip" or the "Company") (NYSE: MX) today announced management's participation in the 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023, being held Wednesday, July 12th at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco, California.

The presentation material utilized during the CEO Investor Summit will be made accessible on the events page of the Company's website at www.magnachip.com.

About the 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023

The CEO Investor Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 13 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 13 management teams collectively hosting the 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Amtech Systems (ASYS), Axcelis (ACLS), Cohu, Inc. (COHU), Everspin Technologies (MRAM), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Magnachip Semiconductor (MX), nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR), and SkyWater Technology (SKYT). Jefferies, Stifel and TD Cowen are sponsors of the conference.

Attendance at the CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is June 30, 2023.

RSVP Contacts for 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023

To RSVP for the CEO Investor Summit, please contact either of the event co-chairs.

