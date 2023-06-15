OGE Energy Corp. Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 20, 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) announced today that it has received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation ("TRC Capital") to purchase up to 3,000,000 shares of OGE Energy Corp. ("OGE Energy") common stock from OGE Energy shareholders. The offer represents approximately 1.5% of OGE Energy's shares of common stock outstanding as of the June 16, 2023 offer date. TRC Capital's offer price of $34.95 per share is approximately 4.38% lower than the $36.55 closing price of OGE Energy common stock on the NYSE on June 15, 2023.

OGE Energy does not endorse TRC Capital's unsolicited mini-tender offer and recommends that shareholders do not tender their shares in response to TRC Capital's offer because the offer is at a price that is significantly below the current market value of OGE Energy common stock.

OGE Energy urges investors to obtain current market quotations for their shares, consult with their broker or financial advisor, and exercise caution with respect to TRC Capital's offer.

OGE Energy urges shareholders who have not responded to TRC Capital's offer to take no action. Shareholders who have already tendered their shares may withdraw them at any time by providing written notice as described in the TRC Capital mini-tender offer documents prior to the expiration of the offer, currently scheduled for 12:01 a.m., New York City time, on July 18, 2023. OGE Energy encourages shareholders to review carefully the "Withdrawal Rights" section of the offer documents.

OGE Energy is not associated in any way with TRC Capital, its mini-tender offer or its mini-tender offer documents. As noted in the offer documents for this mini-tender, TRC Capital is not generally subject to the information filing requirements of the Securities Exchange Act and is not generally required to file reports, proxy statements, and other information with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to its business, financial condition, and otherwise.

TRC Capital has made similar unsolicited mini-tender offers for shares of other companies.

New mini-tender offers, such as this one, seek to acquire less than 5% of a company's shares outstanding, thereby avoiding many disclosure and procedural requirements of the SEC. As a result, mini-tender offers do not provide investors with the same level of protections as provided by larger tender offers under U.S. securities laws.

The SEC has cautioned investors that some bidders making mini-tender offers at below-market prices are "hoping that they will catch investors off guard if the investors do not compare the offer price to the current market price." The SEC's cautionary advice to investors on mini-tender offers is available at sec.gov/investor/pubs/minitend.htm.

OGE Energy encourages brokers and dealers, as well as other market participants, to review the SEC's letter regarding broker-dealer mini-tender offer dissemination and disclosure at sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/minitenders/sia072401.htm and National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. Notice to Members 99-53, issued July 1999, regarding guidance to members forwarding mini-tender offers to their customers, which can be found at finra.org/sites/default/files/NoticeDocument/p004221.pdf.

OGE Energy requests that a copy of this news release be included in any distribution of materials relating to TRC Capital's mini-tender offer for OGE Energy common stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric company with approximately 890,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

favicon.png?sn=DA34747&sd=2023-06-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oge-energy-corp-recommends-shareholders-reject-mini-tender-offer-by-trc-capital-investment-corporation-301855955.html

SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA34747&Transmission_Id=202306201730PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA34747&DateId=20230620
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.