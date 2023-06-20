In the news release, Con Edison President to Speak at J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on June 21, issued 20-Jun-2023 by Consolidated Edison over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the second paragraph, first sentence, should read "The discussion will be moderated by Jeremy Tonet, a J.P. Morgan equity research analyst. Listen to the live session here." with the added hyperlink on "here." The complete, corrected release follows:

Con Edison President to Speak at J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on June 21

NEW YORK , June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Con Edison President Matt Ketschke will speak at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference at 7:40 a.m. (Eastern time) on Wednesday, June 21, in New York City.

The discussion will be moderated by Jeremy Tonet, a J.P. Morgan equity research analyst. Listen to the live session here .

Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (Con Edison) is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison [NYSE: ED], one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $16 billion in annual revenues and $63 billion in assets. The utility delivers electricity, natural gas and steam, and serves 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County. For financial, operations and customer service information, visit conEd.com. For energy efficiency information, visit coned.com/ energyefficiency . Also, visit us on Twitter and Facebook .

