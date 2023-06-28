WD-40 Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend and Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) today announced that its board of directors declared on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share, payable July 31, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 14, 2023.

The Company also announced that it has scheduled its third fiscal quarter 2023 earnings conference call for Monday, July 10, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. PDT. On this call, management will discuss financial results, business developments and other matters affecting the Company. Other forward-looking or material information may also be discussed.

A live webcast of this event will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.wd40company.com. The webcast will be archived and available on the website for a one-year period following the conference call.

The Company’s quarterly earnings press release will cross the wire after market close on July 10, 2023. Please visit the Company’s investor relations website to view the press release and other supporting materials.

About WD-40 Company

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes around the world. The Company owns a wide range of well-known brands that include maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products: WD-40® Multi-Use Product, WD-40 Specialist®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, 2000 Flushes®, no vac®, 1001®, Spot Shot®, Lava®, Solvol®, X-14®, and Carpet Fresh®.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, USA, WD-40 Company recorded net sales of $518.8 million in fiscal year 2022 and its products are currently available in more than 176 countries and territories worldwide. WD-40 Company is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “WDFC.” For additional information about WD-40 Company please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wd40company.com.

