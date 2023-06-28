VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Faraday Copper Corp. (" Faraday " or the " Company ") (TSX:FDY, Financial)(OTCQX:CPPKF, Financial) is pleased to announce that each of the eight nominee directors listed in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2023 was elected as director of the Company at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting ") held virtually earlier today.
All other matters put forward to shareholders at the Meeting were also approved, including (i) setting the number of directors at eight, (ii) the appointment of the Company's auditors, (iii) the approval of the Company's amended and restated long-term incentive plan, and (iv) the approval of amendments to the Company's Articles, to remove the ability to appoint alternate directors.
At the Meeting, 100,526,866 shares were voted, representing 57.31% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Detailed results of the Meeting are set out below and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The voting results for number and election of Directors are set out below:
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Against
Number of Directors
100,447,166
99.98%
16,200
0.02%
Name
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Russell Ball
99,782,497
100.00%
3,656
0.00%
Paul Harbidge
99,785,622
100.00%
531
0.00%
Randy Engel
99,785,622
100.00%
531
0.00%
Robert Doyle
99,785,622
100.00%
531
0.00%
Audra Walsh
98,864,123
99.08%
922,030
0.92%
Katherine Arnold
99,776,438
99.99%
9,715
0.01%
Alan Wilson
99,778,337
99.99%
7,816
0.01%
Arndt Brettschneider
99,769,450
99.98%
16,703
0.02%
The voting results for each additional resolution are set out below:
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
|Appointment of Auditors
100,450,118
99.99%
13,248
0.01%
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Against
|Approval of Amended and Restated Long-Term Incentive Plan
70,020,774
70.17%
29,765,379
29.83%
|Approval of Amendments to Articles
99,782,366
100.00%
3,787
0.00%
About Faraday Copper
Faraday Copper is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in The United States of America. The Copper Creek Project, located in Arizona, is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with open pit and bulk underground mining potential. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol "FDY".
