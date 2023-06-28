VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Faraday Copper Corp. (" Faraday " or the " Company ") ( TSX:FDY, Financial)( OTCQX:CPPKF, Financial) is pleased to announce that each of the eight nominee directors listed in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2023 was elected as director of the Company at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting ") held virtually earlier today.

All other matters put forward to shareholders at the Meeting were also approved, including (i) setting the number of directors at eight, (ii) the appointment of the Company's auditors, (iii) the approval of the Company's amended and restated long-term incentive plan, and (iv) the approval of amendments to the Company's Articles, to remove the ability to appoint alternate directors.

At the Meeting, 100,526,866 shares were voted, representing 57.31% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Detailed results of the Meeting are set out below and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The voting results for number and election of Directors are set out below:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Number of Directors 100,447,166 99.98% 16,200 0.02% Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Russell Ball 99,782,497 100.00% 3,656 0.00% Paul Harbidge 99,785,622 100.00% 531 0.00% Randy Engel 99,785,622 100.00% 531 0.00% Robert Doyle 99,785,622 100.00% 531 0.00% Audra Walsh 98,864,123 99.08% 922,030 0.92% Katherine Arnold 99,776,438 99.99% 9,715 0.01% Alan Wilson 99,778,337 99.99% 7,816 0.01% Arndt Brettschneider 99,769,450 99.98% 16,703 0.02% The voting results for each additional resolution are set out below: Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Appointment of Auditors 100,450,118 99.99% 13,248 0.01% Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Approval of Amended and Restated Long-Term Incentive Plan 70,020,774 70.17% 29,765,379 29.83% Approval of Amendments to Articles 99,782,366 100.00% 3,787 0.00%

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in The United States of America. The Copper Creek Project, located in Arizona, is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with open pit and bulk underground mining potential. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol "FDY".

