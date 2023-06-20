PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. ("Travere") (NASDAQ: TVTX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether Travere issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/travere-lawsuit-submission-form?wire=4

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, Suite #427

New York, NY 10006

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tvtx-investor-alert-levi--korsinsky-llp-notifies-investors-of-an-investigation-involving-possible-securities-fraud-violations-by-officers-of-travere-therapeutics-inc-301856055.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP