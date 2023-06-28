Anaergia+Inc. (“Anaergia” or the “Company”) (TSX: ANRG), a global renewable fuels leader, announced the appointment of Mr. Brett Hodson as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) succeeding the Company’s founder and Chairman, Dr. Andrew Benedek as CEO, effective today. Dr. Benedek will continue to serve as Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors.

With a proven record of successfully leading growth companies and driving shareholder value, Mr. Hodson brings a wealth of relevant experience to his role at Anaergia. This experience spans a range of businesses and sectors, including building, managing, and leading a portfolio of water, wastewater, and energy infrastructure businesses. He also has deep expertise in the areas of wholesale product distribution, retail services, construction, and manufacturing.

Mr. Hodson was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Corix Infrastructure Inc. (Corix), a utility infrastructure company. Under Mr. Hodson’s leadership, Corix grew by more than 10 times in an eight-year period, reaching more than $650 million in revenues and growing assets under management to over $1.5 billion. Corix was subsequently purchased by a large Canadian pension fund. Following his tenure at Corix, Mr. Hodson founded Sunshine Pier Capital Inc., a consulting and private equity firm.

Mr. Hodson has a master’s degree in Business Administration from the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario, a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a certificate in Liberal Arts from Simon Fraser University.

"I am thrilled to have joined Anaergia and to lead it during its next phase," said Mr. Hodson. "This Company has enormous potential, and I am excited to have the opportunity to help build it into the world’s leading renewable fuel producer and developer, while enhancing value for shareholders,” Mr. Hodson continued. “The reason I chose to be a part of this company is because I firmly believe in Anaergia’s technical prowess to drive significant positive change for the environment while also meeting or exceeding the expectations of our shareholders.”

“Brett’s appointment represents a pivotal moment for our Company as we chart our path for our next phase of growth,” said Dr. Benedek. “I am completely confident in handing over the senior leadership role in the Company to him after having seen him build Corix into a highly profitable water and energy infrastructure company. With Brett Hodson and Andrew Spence, our CFO, on board, we now have a new team with significant infrastructure development experience. As a team, we have agreed together to review all aspects of the business to align with Anaergia’s recently announced asset-light strategy and ensure that our financial targets are set correctly under this strategy going forward,” concluded Dr. Benedek.

“Andrew Benedek has done extraordinary work developing the world’s best waste-to-renewable energy technology platform, constructing leading facilities, and cultivating a highly capable team,” said Frank McKenna, Anaergia Director and Chair of the Governance Compensation and Nomination Committee. “One year ago, Andrew told the Board that on his eightieth birthday he would like to hand over the CEO position. We are proud to have found a truly capable person to take over from Andrew who will bring exceptional financial and strategic leadership skills to our company,” said Mr. McKenna.

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world-leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Our customers are in the municipal solid waste, municipal wastewater, agriculture, and food processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated April 10, 2023 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and the risks discussed in the Company’s MD&A dated May 11, 2023 for the first quarter of 2023. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

