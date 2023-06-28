SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced a new SolarWinds Day event focused on critical steps software companies can take to become more secure and work collaboratively to improve the security of the nation’s cyberinfrastructure.

The SolarWinds Day Secure by Design virtual event on June 28 will be hosted by SolarWinds CISO and VP of Security Tim Brown and will focus on the company’s self-attestation for the U.S. Department of Commerce National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST®) Secure+Software+Development+Framework (SSDF) and the recently-released National+Cybersecurity+Strategy.

The event will also showcase a panel discussion featuring SolarWinds CEO and President Sudhakar Ramakrishna in conjunction with Congressman Darrell Issa (R-CA), Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), and CISA Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Eric Goldstein. This panel will also discuss the National Cybersecurity Strategy, centering on the ways robust public-private partnerships are needed to strengthen the security of our nation’s cyberinfrastructure.

SolarWinds will also provide an update on the ongoing creation of its Secure by Design initiative, which is designed to enhance the strength of the company’s security framework and set a new gold-plated cybersecurity standard. A key component of this initiative is the Next-Generation Build System, a transformational and unique model for software development built to make supply chain attacks more difficult to execute. The Next-Generation Build System includes software development practices and technology designed to strengthen the integrity of the SolarWinds build environment through a “parallel build” process. Software is developed in multiple highly secure, duplicate environments with separate user credentials to ensure the security of the process. The company plans to release components of this build system as open-source technology in line with its commitment to fostering transparency and collaboration within the industry.

“The threat landscape has evolved significantly, and the SUNBURST incident demonstrated nation-state threat actors have the ability to launch highly sophisticated and unforeseeable attacks,” said Brown. “This requires government leadership working in collaboration with private sector companies to support a community vigil and protect the industry at large. At SolarWinds, we’re proud to have taken a leadership role by communicating openly and transparently with customers and the industry.”

This event is open to the public and the media. Those interested in attending can register here. The webcast will be held June 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. CT/3:00 p.m. GMT.

