NCR+Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that it has partnered with Members+ATM+Alliance (MAA), a credit union service organization (CUSO) that assists credit unions with ATM processing and management. Through the partnership, NCR’s ATM+as+a+Service (ATMaaS) solution will be available to MAA’s participating credit unions.

MAA aggregates ATM managed services for the credit unions in its alliance. The CUSO was looking to update its legacy ATM fleet while simplifying back-office operations through vendor consolidation. With NCR ATM as a Service, MAA will be able to streamline its managed services offering, including deployment, operations, software management, transaction processing and cash management, all of which were previously managed in-house or through multiple vendor relationships.

“As a CUSO, we’re dedicated to providing valuable resources and support to our member credit unions,” explained Lindsey Cole, Chief Operating Officer of MAA. “Leveraging NCR ATM as a Service directly supports this mission. Shifting ATM management to NCR will allow us to have a more robust, streamlined offering and free more time to collaborate with member credit unions on their business strategies. We are confident that this partnership strongly positions us for success as we continue to grow.”

“With our ATM as a Service solution, MAA will be able to improve self-directed banking for its credit unions, including expanded availability and uptime and access to the latest features, contributing to an enhanced member experience,” said Don Layden, EVP, president, ATM, Network & Banking, NCR. “At the same time, the CUSO will be able to reduce costs and complexities by sourcing more of the services they offer from a single vendor. We look forward to supporting MAA on this transformation.”

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 35,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

