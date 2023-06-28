Omeros Announces Webcast Details for Annual Meeting of Shareholders

1 hours ago
Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER), today announced that the company will host a live webcast of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held virtually on Friday, June 23, 2023, starting at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders can be accessed through www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FOMER2023. A general corporate overview and question and answer session is expected to follow the business portion of the annual meeting.

As described in the Company’s proxy statement, filed May 17, 2023, only shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 18, 2023 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders and any adjournment or postponement thereof. Shareholders of record will be able to attend the meeting, vote and submit questions via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FOMER2023 using their 16-digit control number provided in their proxy card or in the instructions accompanying their proxy materials.

Guests without a 16-digit control number may also attend the Annual Meeting by accessing the website listed above but will not have the option to vote or ask questions.

For those unable to attend the live event, a recording will be archived and accessible at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.omeros.com%2Farchived-events.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting immunologic disorders including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. Omeros’ lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application pending before FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA). Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, COVID-19, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. Omeros’ long-acting MASP-2 inhibitor OMS1029 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. OMS906, Omeros’ inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is advancing across multiple clinical programs for alternative pathway-related diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and complement 3 (C3) glomerulopathy. For more information about Omeros and its programs, visit www.omeros.com.

