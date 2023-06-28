Voluntary Recall of Specific Frozen Fruit Products Due to Possible Contamination by Listeria monocytogenes

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SunOpta Inc’s subsidiary, Sunrise Growers Inc., has issued a voluntary recall of specific frozen fruit products linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier due to the potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621084402/en/

1_GreatValueMixedFruit.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.

Products were distributed via the following retailers:

  • Walmart: Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks sold at stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, WY from January 19, 2023 to June 13, 2023
  • Whole Foods: 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to stores throughout the US from November 1, 2022 to June 21, 2023
  • Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AK, AL, CT, CO, DE, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI, and Washington DC from March 28, 2023 to April 11, 2023
  • Target: Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend distributed to Target stores nationwide from October 14, 2022 to May 22, 2023
  • Aldi: Season’s Choice Tropical Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT and WV from October 11, 2022 to May 22, 2023
  • AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers): Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened distributed to select distribution centers or stores in KS, MO, NE and OK from April 5, 2023 to May 4, 2023

To date, there have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary recall.

This voluntary recall includes the following code dates currently in stores or consumers’ freezers:

Walmart

Great Value Mixed Fruit packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (70,360 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

FMX235003

12/16/2024

FMX300902

01/09/2025

FMX303313

02/02/2025

FMX235101

12/17/2024

FMX301806

01/18/2025

FMX303803

02/07/2025

FMX303903

02/08/2025

FMX304102

02/09/2025

FMX305202

02/21/2025

FMX304003

02/09/2025

FMX305102

02/20/2025

FMX305302

02/22/2025

FMX305401

02/23/2025

FMX306907

03/10/2025

FED306861

03/09/2025

FED306961

03/10/2025

Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries packaged in16-ounce plastic bag (3,305 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED308962

03/30/2025

Great Value Mango Chunks packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (8,569 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED306161

03/02/2025

Whole Foods

365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (34,578 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

FED302652

01/26/2024

FED228452

10/11/2023

FED305351

02/22/2024

FED302751

01/27/2024

FED228551

10/12/2023

FED312452

05/03/2024

FED231851

11/14/2023

365 Organic Pineapple Chunks packaged in a 10-ounce plastic bag (14,946 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

FED303011

01/30/2025

FED303131

01/31/2025

FED311631

04/26/2025

FED303111

01/31/2025

FED307531

03/16/2025

FED225511

09/12/2024

FED225611

09/13/2024

FED225711

09/14/2024

FED225811

09/15/2024

365 Pineapple Chunks packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (8,049 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

FED303132

01/31/2025

FED303231

02/01/2025

FED307532

03/16/2025

FED303133

01/31/2025

FED303431

02/03/2025

FED307631

03/17/2025

365 Organic Whole Strawberries packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (13,017 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED305451

02/23/2025

FED305551

02/24/2025

365 Organic Sliced Strawberries and Bananas packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (3,691 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED310852

04/18/2024

FED310951

04/19/2024

365 Organic Blackberries packaged in a 10-ounce plastic bag (2,181 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED225911

09/16/2024

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (2,588 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

FMX303005

01/30/24

FMX303204

02/01/24

FMX303401

02/03/24

FMX303105

01/31/24

FMX303301

02/02/24

Target

Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (3,961 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED305552

02/24/2025

Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries packaged in a 12-ounce plastic bag (1,515 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED308862

03/29/2025

Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag (238 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED308351

03/24/2025

Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag (8,178 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED308153

03/22/2025

FED308251

03/23/2025

FED308951

03/30/2025

Good & Gather Mango Chunks packaged in a 12-ounce plastic bag (871 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED308661

03/27/2025

Good & Gather Blueberries packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag (5,344 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED228651

10/13/2023

Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag (6,034 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED228652

10/13/2023

FED228751

10/14/2023

Aldi

Season’s Choice Tropical Blend and Mixed Fruit packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (38,909) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

FMX234011

12/06/2024

FMX235501

12/21/2024

FMX236202

12/28/2024

FMX234103

12/07/2024

FMX236001

12/26/2024

FMX236301

12/29/2024

FMX234211

12/08/2024

FMX236102

12/27/2024

FMX301208

01/12/2025

FMX303101

01/31/2025

FMX303201

02/01/2025

FMX301302

01/13/2025

FMX301402

01/14/2025

FMX303001

01/30/2025

FMX230704

11/03/2024

FMX230707

11/03/2024

FMX231804

11/14/2024

FMX227605

10/03/2024

FMX227705

10/04/2024

AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers)

Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened packaged in a 12-ounce plastic bag (1,088 cases) with the following code:

Lot

Best By

FED308861

03/29/2025

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund. All other Sunrise Growers products that have different lot codes or best by dates are not affected by this recall. The affected retail customers have been notified of this recall and instructed to remove any recalled product from retail store shelves and inventories.

Consumers seeking information may email [email protected] or call 1.888.490.5591 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA).

Our commitment to food safety remains our utmost priority. Sunrise Growers has terminated all future business with the third-party supplier.

About SunOpta

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (

TSX:SOY, Financial) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN®, Dream®, West+Life™ and Sunrise Growers®. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230621084402r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621084402/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.