SunOpta Inc’s subsidiary, Sunrise Growers Inc., has issued a voluntary recall of specific frozen fruit products linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier due to the potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.

Products were distributed via the following retailers:

Walmart: Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks sold at stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, WY from January 19, 2023 to June 13, 2023

Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks sold at stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, WY from January 19, 2023 to June 13, 2023 Whole Foods: 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to stores throughout the US from November 1, 2022 to June 21, 2023

365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to stores throughout the US from November 1, 2022 to June 21, 2023 Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AK, AL, CT, CO, DE, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI, and Washington DC from March 28, 2023 to April 11, 2023

Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AK, AL, CT, CO, DE, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI, and Washington DC from March 28, 2023 to April 11, 2023 Target: Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend distributed to Target stores nationwide from October 14, 2022 to May 22, 2023

Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend distributed to Target stores nationwide from October 14, 2022 to May 22, 2023 Aldi: Season’s Choice Tropical Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT and WV from October 11, 2022 to May 22, 2023

Season’s Choice Tropical Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT and WV from October 11, 2022 to May 22, 2023 AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers): Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened distributed to select distribution centers or stores in KS, MO, NE and OK from April 5, 2023 to May 4, 2023

To date, there have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary recall.

This voluntary recall includes the following code dates currently in stores or consumers’ freezers:

Walmart

Great Value Mixed Fruit packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (70,360 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By Lot Best By Lot Best By FMX235003 12/16/2024 FMX300902 01/09/2025 FMX303313 02/02/2025 FMX235101 12/17/2024 FMX301806 01/18/2025 FMX303803 02/07/2025 FMX303903 02/08/2025 FMX304102 02/09/2025 FMX305202 02/21/2025 FMX304003 02/09/2025 FMX305102 02/20/2025 FMX305302 02/22/2025 FMX305401 02/23/2025 FMX306907 03/10/2025 FED306861 03/09/2025 FED306961 03/10/2025

Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries packaged in16-ounce plastic bag (3,305 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By FED308962 03/30/2025

Great Value Mango Chunks packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (8,569 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By FED306161 03/02/2025

Whole Foods

365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (34,578 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By Lot Best By Lot Best By FED302652 01/26/2024 FED228452 10/11/2023 FED305351 02/22/2024 FED302751 01/27/2024 FED228551 10/12/2023 FED312452 05/03/2024 FED231851 11/14/2023

365 Organic Pineapple Chunks packaged in a 10-ounce plastic bag (14,946 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By Lot Best By Lot Best By FED303011 01/30/2025 FED303131 01/31/2025 FED311631 04/26/2025 FED303111 01/31/2025 FED307531 03/16/2025 FED225511 09/12/2024 FED225611 09/13/2024 FED225711 09/14/2024 FED225811 09/15/2024

365 Pineapple Chunks packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (8,049 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By Lot Best By Lot Best By FED303132 01/31/2025 FED303231 02/01/2025 FED307532 03/16/2025 FED303133 01/31/2025 FED303431 02/03/2025 FED307631 03/17/2025

365 Organic Whole Strawberries packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (13,017 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By FED305451 02/23/2025 FED305551 02/24/2025

365 Organic Sliced Strawberries and Bananas packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (3,691 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By FED310852 04/18/2024 FED310951 04/19/2024

365 Organic Blackberries packaged in a 10-ounce plastic bag (2,181 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By FED225911 09/16/2024

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (2,588 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By Lot Best By Lot Best By FMX303005 01/30/24 FMX303204 02/01/24 FMX303401 02/03/24 FMX303105 01/31/24 FMX303301 02/02/24

Target

Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (3,961 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By FED305552 02/24/2025

Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries packaged in a 12-ounce plastic bag (1,515 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By FED308862 03/29/2025

Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag (238 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By FED308351 03/24/2025

Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag (8,178 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By FED308153 03/22/2025 FED308251 03/23/2025 FED308951 03/30/2025

Good & Gather Mango Chunks packaged in a 12-ounce plastic bag (871 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By FED308661 03/27/2025

Good & Gather Blueberries packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag (5,344 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By FED228651 10/13/2023

Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag (6,034 cases) with the following codes:

Lot Best By FED228652 10/13/2023 FED228751 10/14/2023

Aldi

Season’s Choice Tropical Blend and Mixed Fruit packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (38,909) with the following codes:

Lot Best By Lot Best By Lot Best By FMX234011 12/06/2024 FMX235501 12/21/2024 FMX236202 12/28/2024 FMX234103 12/07/2024 FMX236001 12/26/2024 FMX236301 12/29/2024 FMX234211 12/08/2024 FMX236102 12/27/2024 FMX301208 01/12/2025 FMX303101 01/31/2025 FMX303201 02/01/2025 FMX301302 01/13/2025 FMX301402 01/14/2025 FMX303001 01/30/2025 FMX230704 11/03/2024 FMX230707 11/03/2024 FMX231804 11/14/2024 FMX227605 10/03/2024 FMX227705 10/04/2024

AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers)

Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened packaged in a 12-ounce plastic bag (1,088 cases) with the following code:

Lot Best By FED308861 03/29/2025

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund. All other Sunrise Growers products that have different lot codes or best by dates are not affected by this recall. The affected retail customers have been notified of this recall and instructed to remove any recalled product from retail store shelves and inventories.

Consumers seeking information may email [email protected] or call 1.888.490.5591 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA).

Our commitment to food safety remains our utmost priority. Sunrise Growers has terminated all future business with the third-party supplier.

