NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BMO today announced the launch of MAX™ Exchange Traded Notes ("ETNs"). MAX™ offers sophisticated investors efficient, tactical leveraged exposure to stocks in specific market sectors to manage risk and potentially enhance returns.

The first two MAX ETNs are linked to the performance of the Prime Airlines Index. The MAX™ Airlines 3x Leveraged ETNs (ticker: JETU) and MAX™ Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETNs (ticker: JETD) will start trading today on NYSE Arca.

"We are excited to launch MAX ETNs with a pair of leveraged and inverse leveraged exchange-traded notes linked to an index that includes stocks of U.S.-listed companies that have operations relating to the airline industry, including airlines and aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturers, and companies engaged in the businesses of air freight and logistics, aircraft leasing and airline and airport operations," said Laurence Kaplan, Managing Director, BMO Capital Markets. "We are thrilled to offer sophisticated investors the option to trade airline stocks with +/- 3X leverage exposure with JETU and JETD ETNs."

About MAX™

Started in 2023, MAX™ is the leveraged and inverse leveraged exchange traded notes brand of BMO. MAX™ ETNs offer sophisticated investors efficient, tactical leveraged exposure to market sectors to manage risk and potentially enhance returns.

For more information, please visit www.maxetns.com

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of April 30, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

The ETNs are senior, unsecured obligations of BMO, and are subject to BMO's credit risk.

Investment suitability must be determined individually for each investor, and the ETNs may not be suitable for all investors. This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon as providing accounting, legal, regulatory or tax advice. Investors should consult with their own financial advisors as to these matters.

The ETNs are not suitable for investors with longer-term investment objectives. In particular, the ETNs should be purchased only by sophisticated investors who do not intend to hold the ETNs as a buy and hold investment, who are willing to actively and continuously monitor their investment and who understand the consequences of investing in and of seeking daily resetting investment results, which are leveraged. The ETNs are intended to be daily trading tools for sophisticated investors to manage daily trading risks as part of an overall diversified portfolio. They are designed to achieve their stated investment objectives on a daily basis. The returns on the ETNs over longer periods of time can, and most likely will, differ significantly from the return on a direct long or short investment in the index.

Prime Indexes and the Index referenced herein are trademarks of Level ETF Ventures LLC (Licensor) and have been licensed for use by Bank of Montreal (Licensee). Licensee's financial products that are based on the Index are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Licensor, and Licensor makes no representation regarding the advisability of trading in such products.

BMO, the issuer of the ETNs, has filed a registration statement (including a pricing supplement, a product supplement, a prospectus supplement and a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") about each of the offerings to which this press release relates. Please read those documents and the other documents relating to these offerings BMO has filed with the SEC for more complete information about BMO and these offerings. These documents may be obtained without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Bank of Montreal, any agent or any dealer participating in these offerings will arrange to send the applicable pricing supplement, the applicable product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus if you so request by calling toll-free at 1-877-369-5412.

