Thin crusters, the wait is over as Casey’s (NASDAQ: CASY) guests can now order their favorite pizza on an all-new signature thin crust.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621153550/en/

Casey’s Celebrates Launch of All-New Thin Crust Pizza (Photo: Business Wire)

Baked to a crispy finish, Casey’s all-new signature thin crust has a touch of sea salt that makes for a light, fulfilling eating experience that allows the toppings to shine. Like all Casey’s pizzas, the flavor of the new signature thin crust matches the original crust recipe that fans have come to expect from the fifth-largest pizza chain in the country.

“For years, Casey’s pizza has earned an incredibly passionate fan following and our guests know that they can always get a delicious, fast and easy meal at Casey’s,” said Tom Brennan, Casey’s Chief Merchandising Officer. “Our guests have loved our signature pizzas for years, so we’re excited to give them a new thin crust twist on their favorite pizzas. Whether you’re a thin-cruster or love our original Casey’s crust, we welcome all pizza fans to the table to enjoy a slice.”

Cut party-style, it’s available as a crust option for single-topping, specialty and breakfast pizza. Order+online or in the Casey%26rsquo%3Bs+app.

Learn more about Casey’s all-new signature thin crust at www.caseys.com%2Fcrust.

About Casey’s

Casey%26rsquo%3Bs is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,500 convenience+stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality+fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621153550/en/