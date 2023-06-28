F45 Training Holdings Inc. (“F45 Training” or “F45”), the global high-intensity interval training brand, and Spartan+Race, the world’s largest endurance racing brand that also owns Tough Mudder, DEKAFIT and SpartanTrail, have agreed to partner on the creation of Spartan-themed workouts for F45 studios and events.

“We are excited to partner with new health, wellness, and fitness brands to add value for our members and operators,” said Tom Dowd, CEO, F45 Training. “Both F45 and Spartan have like-minded goals to inspire through team training and competition. Partnerships like this are the type of win/win relationships we are working to expand.”

The newly formed partnership encourages the formation of F45 “teams” to train for, and compete in, Spartan races. In addition, F45 will curate new Spartan-themed fitness classes and programs to get racers prepared for an epic day out on the course.

“It’s a perfect brand to partner with since both of our programs test several levels of fitness, and F45 workouts are the perfect way to train for Spartan races,” said Brian Killingsworth, CMO for F45 Training. “Our members excel in a team environment and the workouts are designed to hit different body parts, which is exactly what you need to prepare for a Spartan race no matter if you’re a beginner or an elite athlete.”

The benefits of team training extend beyond physical fitness. They foster a sense of community, encourage mutual support, and teach accountability. Both Spartan events and F45 workouts help to boost morale among team members.

F45 will have local studios present at Spartan obstacle course races, including its signature Trifecta weekends, and F45 coaches will lead racers through a dedicated, dynamic warmup before they hit the starting line. There are more than 750 F45 studios in the US and over 125 Spartan events taking place across the country each year, which provides plenty of opportunities for F45 members and Spartan racers to meet up and train with like-minded individuals.

F45 coaches throughout the US will have the opportunity to become Spartan SGX certified and can incorporate training workshops at their studios. The certification is for anyone who wants to become an accredited Spartan SGX coach. There will also be opportunities for larger groups made up exclusively of F45 members to have designated heat times at select races.

“Joining forces with F45 is a perfect synergy of grit, strength, and determination,” said Spartan founder Joe De Sena. “Together, we're breaking barriers, conquering obstacles, and transforming lives. Get ready to unleash your inner warrior and redefine what's possible. The journey awaits!”

F45 and Spartan will also collaborate to deliver custom workout content across various digital platforms. F45 will offer its members the opportunity to track workouts and nutrition on the Spartan Challenge App, and content can be integrated into the popular podcast, The Hard Way with Joe De Sena, and on Spartan TV.

For more details on upcoming Spartan races featuring F45, visit www.Spartan.com.

About Spartan

Spartan is a global experiential sport and wellness brand with a 10 million+ strong community. We create transformational experiences, products, and content to help people, companies and teams tear down boundaries and expand what they believe to be possible. Spartan combines large scale global events with a vibrant digital content and community platform. With 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world’s leading extreme wellness and endurance brand. Visit spartan.com for more information and registration.

About F45 Training

F45 Training (“F45” or the “Company”) is a leading boutique fitness franchise platform operating the F45, FS8 and Vive Active brands. F45 is a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that utilizes proprietary technology, including a proven fitness platform that leverages a rich content database of thousands of unique functional training movements that offers members a new workout experience each day. FS8 is a progressive new fitness concept that remixes the best elements of pilates, tone and yoga. Vive Active is an innovative, high energy fitness concept that focuses on athletic reformer pilates. F45 is committed to supporting our expanding global franchise network in the high growth boutique fitness category. For more information, please visit www.f45training.com.

